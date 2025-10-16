Survivor 49: Why does Savannah think Matt Williams is a "sociopath"?

Savannah from Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram/@sahhvz)

Survivor season 49 returned with a new episode on October 15, 2025. Titled Go Kick Rocks, Bro, the segment saw Savannah set her target on Matt Williams, convinced he was a “sociopath.”

Savannah developed her judgement of him after Matt, during a group discussion, revealed he used to have a career in finance before working as an airport ramp agent.

She thought Matt was a “sociopath” because, according to her, people so “high up” in the finance world and in leadership positions had such character traits.



“Like, you don’t get to be that high up without being a freaking sociopath. Like, I’m sorry. And I love him, I think he’s super cool, but I also think he’s very cut-throat. I don’t know anyone who’s in a leadership position like that, who’s not like a sociopath,” Savannah told Jawan.



Savannah and Matt found themselves on the same tribe, Hina, after the host Jeff Probst announced a tribe swap, dissolving the Uli tribe and dividing its members between the two Hina and Kele tribes.

It was during an attempt to get to her tribemates better that former Uli member Savannah discovered Matt’s professional background.

Matt Williams reveals he worked as a branch manager for a brokerage firm in episode 4 of Survivor 49







Jawan, Nate, Rizo, and Savannah were the four castaways who came to the new Hina tribe from Uli.

With four former Uli tribemates in one tribe, Savannah noted that they were strong in terms of number. However, she could not rely on that alone due to the unpredictability of the game.

Consequently, she made it her mission to develop connections with the two original Hina members, Jason and Matt.

The following scene showed Matt retelling a story to his new Hina members, explaining how he got a job at the airport.

The Survivor star revealed that it was through a friend of his that he came across the job opportunity and applied for it.

After listening to him narrate his story, Savannah told the cameras that she was a “naturally curious person,” and would use her “interviewing skills,” having been a former reporter, to extract more information.



“There’s always more to someone than meets the eye,” she said.



Consequently, she wanted to use her skills to analyze her competitors.

Eventually, Savannah asked Matt if he had always worked at the airport, to which he replied that he started working there 11 years ago.



“What were you doing before that?” Savannah asked.



The question threw Matt off guard, as he confessed that he had not expected anyone to ask further questions.

The Survivor star paused before answering, saying that he had planned to keep the information under wraps.

When Savannah prompted him again, he revealed:



“My background is in finance. I was a branch manager for a brokerage firm for a bit. Moved up from there.”



After receiving the information, Savannah became skeptical of Matt, as she said in a Survivor confessional that it “raised a red flag.”

To her, Matt came across as someone who was a “lot smarter” than he showed himself to be.

Consequently, she saw him as a “dangerous” threat to her game and grew suspicious of him.

Unfortunately, for Matt, episode 4 marked the end of his journey on the competitive reality series, as he was voted off the show with the majority of votes.

Stay tuned for more updates.