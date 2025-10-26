Who went home in the latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors?

Stephen Fry on The Celebrity Traitors (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors saw the culmination of the banishment of one contestant from the castle in the Scottish Highlands. The show operator, BBC News, ensured that the decision was made quickly; however, many fans and viewers did not seem pleased with the outcome.

The show also ended up making history, as a double deadlock vote was being decided at the roundtable, marking the first time in the franchise’s history.

The episode of The Celebrity Traitors began with the sword of Damocles hanging over the decision at the roundtable, which seemed to be a tense one, as even after two entire rounds of voting, David Olusoga and Mark Bonnar were unable to be separated.

The rules revealed that it would be up to fate to decide which contestant would be going home, and Claudia explained that there would be chests of chance. Whichever player opened the chest with the shield inside would remain safe, while the other would unfortunately have to go home.

Who went home on The Celebrity Traitor’s latest episode?

In the latest episode, episode 6, of The Celebrity Traitors, a concrete decision could not be arrived at, even after two rounds of voting at the roundtable. Hence, the chests of chances were revealed, and David Olusoga ended up finding the shield, which allowed him to save himself, while Mark Bonnar had to go home and was the latest celebrity to be banished.

However, the episode did not end there, and chaos ensued, as there was yet another second roundtable at the end of the episode, with celebrities scrambling to understand who the traitors were in the Scottish Highlands castle.

Over breakfast, things got heated, and David Olusoga and Stephen Fry seemed to be targeted, while Joe Marler began to express his anger and frustration at the removal of his fellow Rugby Player. David, in an attempt to protect himself, began questioning Kate’s intentions and hinted that she could be working alongside Stephen Fry in a team, with both of them being traitors.

Lucy Beaumont made it clear that she supported Stephen Fry wholeheartedly, and Jonathan Ross and Nick seemed to be extremely sure and convinced that Cat Burns is a traitor. Cat was also shown struggling to make peace with the fact that she had to lie to her fellow faithful, Celia Imrie, in the chessboard mission.

Who else went home on The Celebrity Traitors?

On The Celebrity Traitors, most of the players agreed that the suspicion on Stephen Fry was valid, and Lucy felt that he was hiding answers from everyone else. At the roundtable, David brought up the topic of Kate and Stephen being potential traitors, and Stephen retorted, asking him to look for players who seemed extremely tired, as traitors had to meet at night to plan and did not get much sleep.

Joe and Jonathan had a heated back-and-forth argument, which got interesting, but things began to backfire on Joe after the other players said that he seemed to be acting differently at the roundtable. Nick interrupted this chain of thought and admitted that at the last second, he had sabotaged the chess game as a part of his larger master plan.

Right after that, Stephen Fry was also banished from the castle after the roundtable voting went against him. He was the second participant, alongside Mark Bonnar, to be banished in a single night.

