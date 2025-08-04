Why is Sydney Sweeney trending? Details explored as alleged information about the Euphoria star becomes public amid American Eagle ad controversy

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Sydney Sweeney is going viral again on social media after BuzzFeed reported that the Anyone But You actress is allegedly a registered member of the Republican Party of Florida.

The media outlet looked into the voter registration records after coming across a viral tweet of a netizen who claimed the same. BuzzFeed then stated in their August 2, 2025, article that Sydney Sweeney was supposedly a Republican as per the records.

The news has gone viral since Sweeney previously called out netizens in 2022 who were claiming the actress was a Republican. In August 2022, pictures of the actress's mother's birthday party went viral after netizens noticed the attendees wore "Make Sixty Great Again" and "Blue Lives Matter" caps and t-shirts.

Sydney Sweeney's trad maga family pic.twitter.com/rcHHehz9xc — Zick 💮 (@ZickTheCoolest) July 26, 2025

Sydney Sweeney responded and told internet users to stop spreading "absurd" rumors. She stated that her mother's "innocent" birthday celebration was turned into a political statement. Her tweet went viral, garnering more than 100,000 likes.

"You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone, and Happy Birthday Mom!" she tweeted.

Sydney Sweeney claimed netizens turned the pictures into a "wildfire"

The Euphoria actress shared in an interview with GQ Magazine in November 2022 that she kept her distance from the online discourse because netizens turned the birthday party pictures into a "wildfire" and she felt like nothing she could say would fix the situation.

"Honestly I feel like nothing I say can help the conversation. It's been turning into a wildfire and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track," Sweeney stated.

She told the media outlet that she read the comments that criticized her and her response, advising her to get media training.

However, Sydney Sweeney stated that she won't get media training as she doesn't want to turn into a "robot."

In August 2023, the actress was again asked about the viral pictures in her Variety interview. She claimed that the people wearing the controversial caps and t-shirts were not her family members, and were her mother's friends.

Sydney Sweeney clarified that the friends have children who are supposedly part of the LGBTQIA+ community, who attend pride parades. They wore the clothes as an inside joke.

"The people in the pictures weren't even my family. The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom's friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho... People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down," she said.

Sydney Sweeney has never publicly shared her political views. She also has not responded to the news that she is allegedly a Republican.

However, Steven Cheung, the White House communications manager, and JD Vance, the Vice President of the US, have publicly criticized netizens for bashing the actress for her American Eagle ad campaign.