How did Loni Anderson die? WKRP in Cincinnati star passes away at age 79

American actress Loni Anderson and American actor Burt Reynolds (1936-2018) attend the Friars Club of California's 8th Annual Lifetime Achievement Award Salute to Liza Minnelli, held at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, 5th April 1987. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Loni Anderson, widely recognized for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on CBS’s WKRP in Cincinnati, passed away on August 3, 2025, at the age of 79, just two days before her birthday. According to her longtime publicist, she passed away at a Los Angeles hospital following a prolonged illness. The family has not disclosed a specific diagnosis or the exact time of death as of publication.

Loni Anderson’s television stardom was cemented by WKRP in Cincinnati (1978–82), which earned her two Emmys and three Golden Globe nominations. Beyond that signature role, she worked in TV and film for decades.

Her most recent screen credit was the 2023 Lifetime movie Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Loni Anderson’s estimated net worth at the time of her death was $12 million.

She is survived by her husband, musician Bob Flick, her daughter Deidra Hoffman, and her son Quinton Anderson Reynolds.

Cause and circumstances of death

Loni Anderson died Sunday, August 3, 2025, in Los Angeles, after a prolonged illness. Outlets citing her publicist describe the cause as “prolonged” or “acute prolonged” illness, and no further medical details have been released by the family. As of press time, reputable reports have not specified an exact time of death.

As per an Associated Press report dated August 4, 2025, the family stated:

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother.”

As per a Reuters report dated August 4, 2025, the family said she died at a Los Angeles hospital “following an acute prolonged illness,” surrounded by loved ones.

Loni Anderson remained active into recent years; her last screen role was the 2023 Lifetime ensemble film Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas.

As per a Fox News interview report dated May 16, 2021, reflecting on her image and career, she said,

“I never thought I would be Loni Anderson, sex symbol. But I embrace it. I think I was lucky enough to have been able to play so many different things and sex symbol was a part of it. I took whatever my career threw at me. So I embrace it. And my granddaughters think it’s a hoot!.”

Family, children, and married life of Loni Anderson

Loni Anderson was married four times and is survived by Bob Flick (m. 2008), a founding member of folk group the Brothers Four, her daughter Deidra (Hoffman), and her son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, whom she and Burt Reynolds adopted in 1988.

She also leaves behind grandchildren and step-grandchildren, per the family’s statement.

Loni Anderson’s relationship with Burt Reynolds drew intense coverage in the late 1980s. They co-starred in Stroker Ace (1983), married in 1988, and divorced in 1994. The couple adopted Quinton as an infant during their marriage.

Colleagues have shared tributes. On August 4, 2025, Morgan Fairchild wrote on X:

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of the wonderful Loni Anderson! We did Bob Hope specials together & a Christmas movie 2 years ago. The sweetest, most gracious lady! I'm just devastated to hear this. Love & condolences to Bob (who was on set every day w her) & her kids and grandkids, who she adored. #RIPLoniAnderson”

Beyond her public persona, Loni Anderson often spoke about challenging stereotypes through Jennifer Marlowe, portraying a glamorous receptionist who was also the smartest person in the room.

Major obituaries underscore that this approach helped redefine comedic roles for women on network TV, earning her two Emmys and three Golden Globe nominations for WKRP in Cincinnati.

Illness reported and career

Authorities and family have not disclosed a diagnosis. Multiple credible outlets report only a “prolonged illness,” with no treatment details, consistent with the family’s request for privacy.

Anderson’s screen career began with a brief appearance in the 1966 feature Nevada Smith, starring Steve McQueen. She went on to work primarily in television, landing early guest roles in the 1970s on series like S.W.A.T. and Police Woman.

After her breakout on WKRP in Cincinnati, Anderson led the short-run sitcom Easy Street and took on a range of TV movies, among them A Letter to Three Wives and White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd.

In 2023, she returned to the spotlight in Lifetime’s Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas, sharing the screen with Linda Gray, Donna Mills, Morgan Fairchild, and Nicollette Sheridan.

