How long did Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds' divorce battle last? Tumultuous split explored as WKRP In Cincinnati actress dies at 79

Loni Anderson has passed away on Sunday (August 3, 2025) at a Los Angeles hospital. Her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, did not share the exact cause of death, and said that she passed away due to a "prolonged illness."

The actress was known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the 1980s comedy sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. She received two Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations for her performance.

In a statement to the press, Anderson's family confirmed her passing, saying they are "heartbroken." Loni was 79 years old at the time of her death.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother," they said.

Loni Anderson made headlines for years for her divorce battle with ex-husband Burt Reynolds. The divorce battle lasted for one and a half years, until they officially split in December 1994.

The two met in 1981 while filming for The Merv Griffin Show. The actress was married to Ross Bichell at the time. However, they separated the same year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's August 3, 2025, report, Anderson and Reynolds started dating in 1982. The couple got married on Burt's ranch in Florida on April 29, 1988.

By June 1993, they were having a public fallout, as Reynolds filed for divorce and claimed that Loni reportedly cheated on him and failed to raise their adoptive son, Quinton.

In August 1993, Burt Reynolds appeared on Good Morning America: Evening Edition and accused Loni Anderson of such things. He also hinted that their marriage ended due to a lack of physical intimacy.

"I don't see how she can be in total shock when you have not. If your husband has not touched you in the biblical sense in almost three years, how can you be surprised?" the actor said.

More details on Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds' split

During the divorce battle, and while Burt Reynolds was making accusations against her, Anderson told the media that she had no intention of being in a "media war" and was more focused on her son, Quinton.

"I do not intend to engage in a media war. I have to consider the welfare and best interests of my little boy," she said.

According to People Magazine's November 28, 2022, report, Burt Reynolds' close friend, Lisa Smith, bashed the actress for her lack of cooking skills. Smith told the media that Loni allegedly cooked nine to eleven times throughout their marriage.

In December 1994, Loni Anderson and Reynolds' divorce was finalized. In 1995, in an interview with SFGate, the actress claimed Reynolds abused her and that her former husband was cheating, not her. She also accused him of not paying child support on time.

According to the media outlet, in 2015, Burt Reynolds gave Anderson a $154,520 check for child support. In 2016, he claimed that his mother, Fern H. Reynolds, disapproved of Loni Anderson, and he regretted not listening to her advice.

Burt Reynolds passed away on September 6, 2018, due to a heart attack. At the time, Loni Anderson told Fox News that she and their son would miss him.

She called Reynolds "a wonderful director and actor," and said that he was a "big part" of her and Quinton's life.

"Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton's father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh," the actress said.

According to DuPont Law Group's blog dated June 14, 2025, Reynolds left Quinton out of his will.

In 2008, Loni Anderson married Bob Flick. She is survived by Flick, her adopted son Quinton, and her daughter with ex-husband Bruce Hasselberg, Deidra.