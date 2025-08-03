Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Michael Mando’s Scorpion

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 03: Tom Holland attends the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' press conference at Conrad Seoul Hotel on July 3, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious entries in the Marvel/Sony Spider-Man saga. Starring Tom Holland once again as Peter Parker, the upcoming film sees the return of fan-favorite characters and introduces formidable new foes. Among them is Michael Mando, reprising his role as Scorpion, alongside the live-action debut of Mr. Negative. But that's not all. Spider-Man will also clash with two of Marvel’s most explosive anti-heroes: Hulk and Punisher.

Michael Mando’s scorpion returns to the spotlight

After years of speculation, Michael Mando will return as Mac Gargan, the criminal who eventually becomes the armor-clad villain Scorpion. First introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Gargan was left vengeful following an encounter with Spider-Man, who gets him arrested after intervening during a deal with Adrian Toomes, and leaves Gargan with a scar on his face. Towards the end of the film, Gargan is seen interacting with Toomes again during a mid-credit scene, asking him to reveal the Spider-Man's real identity so that he can take his revenge. Now, fans will finally see him in full villain form.

Mando, best known for his critically acclaimed performance as Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul, brings depth and menace to the role. His portrayal of conflicted, dangerous characters makes him a perfect fit for Gargan, a man caught between survival and revenge. His previous credits include standout performances in Orphan Black and the Far Cry video game franchise, making him a well-rounded addition to the expanding Spider-Verse.

Scorpion’s return promises to bring a more grounded, street-level threat to Peter Parker, contrasting with the multiversal and cosmic dangers explored in previous films.

Spider-Man vs Hulk vs Punisher: An epic clash on the cards

According to various leaks regarding the plot detail, in a surprising twist, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will pit its titular hero against Bruce Banner’s Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) and Frank Castle/The Punisher (played by Jon Bernthal). These three characters will reportedly battle each other before realizing they must unite against a greater evil.

This setup channels the spirit of classic Marvel stories, particularly the Marvel Team-Up comics from the 1970s and '80s, where Spider-Man frequently found himself fighting alongside or against other heroes. In Brand New Day, the early conflict between Spidey, Hulk and Punisher is expected to reflect the clash of ideologies: Peter’s moral compass versus Castle’s ruthlessness and Banner’s unpredictable rage.

Bernthal’s return as Punisher marks the character’s first official big-screen MCU appearance since 2008’s Punisher: War Zone, while Ruffalo’s Hulk brings long-standing continuity to the film. Their involvement hints at a deeper, more mature narrative exploring how heroes define justice, and what lines they’re willing or unwilling to cross.

New villains on the rise: Mr. Negative joins the fray

Adding even more intrigue to the already packed film is the introduction of Mr. Negative, a villain with the power to manipulate dark energy and corrupt people both physically and emotionally. According to Games Radar, new photos shared from the sets included a heavy armor truck with the red demon mark, which is the logo of the Inner Demons, led by Mr. Negative.

As a wealthy and widely hailed philanthropist, the man known as Martin Li uses his financial resources to help those in need. But in his other identity, that of the ruthless underworld figure Mister Negative, he uses his extradimensional energy powers to corrupt anything he touches as the leader of a criminal empire.

Mr. Negative rose to mainstream popularity through his appearance in the Spider-Man PlayStation video game, where his moral duality and unique powers made him a standout antagonist. His inclusion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises a deeper, psychological threat that may challenge Peter in new and unexpected ways. With Scorpion providing the physical menace and Mr. Negative adding emotional complexity, the upcoming sequel looks to strike a balance between blockbuster action and grounded character drama. Details as to who will portray the character in the franchise is yet to be revealed.

Cast and release details explored

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ July 31, 2026. pic.twitter.com/R6OY8tAHOb — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) April 1, 2025

Alongside Mando’s return, Spider-Man: Brand New Day features several notable character additions. Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Jon Bernthal reprises his acclaimed role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, marking the latter’s first official MCU big-screen appearance. True to the classic Marvel Team-Up comics, the film will see these characters clash before finding common ground in a larger fight.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and written by veteran Spider-Man scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film begins shooting this month in England and is set for release on July 31, 2026.

As Spider-Man’s world grows darker and more complex, Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises a grounded, emotionally intense, and character-rich installment that brings long-awaited payoffs and dangerous new beginnings.

