Big Brother 27 villain the Mastermind gives rare interview and teases more chaos

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 has taken an unexpected turn this season with the arrival of a mysterious masked figure known only as the Mastermind.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly published on July 31, 2025, the character opened up about their elaborate antics in the house, including the surprising kidnapping of host Julie Chen Moonves and the destruction of a hidden lair.

The Mastermind has stirred confusion and curiosity among viewers and houseguests alike.

From introducing a secret accomplice to breaking into the Big Brother house and stealing a Head of Household relic, this season's twist has pushed boundaries.

Their actions have included creeping through the house while contestants were sleeping and cracking open a hidden safe no one knew existed.

When asked about their intentions, the Mastermind declined to share detailed plans but did admit,

“I will reveal one goal… losing 15 pounds by September. My cloak is a bit tight.”

They also addressed their opinion on Amy’s gameplay and shut down speculation about a rumored feud with fellow Big Brother staple OTEV.

The exclusive interview offered a glimpse into what might come next, with the Mastermind hinting at new lairs, hidden traps, and more surprises yet to unfold in the season.

The Mastermind of Big Brother season 27 defends actions and explains Julie’s abduction

During the interview, the Mastermind was asked about the dramatic moment they took Julie Chen Moonves off the Big Brother set. They responded,

“My minions are everywhere, Dalton. They're even spying on you,” suggesting their influence reaches far beyond the house itself.

The kidnapping was executed quickly and without warning, leaving houseguests and viewers shocked.

The Mastermind did not confirm whether another secret accomplice helped from within the Big Brother crew but did not deny the possibility either.

They also touched on their now-destroyed lair, claiming the houseguests teleported to a “remote South Pacific island” to blow it up.

In response, the Mastermind broke into the Big Brother house, accessed a secret safe, and continued to disrupt the game.

When asked if this chaos would continue, the Mastermind teased, “Thanks for asking, it’s coming along great,” referring to the construction of a new lair with upgraded features like a piranha pool and even Paramount+ access.

The Mastermind credited style icon “Mon Won” for their unique appearance but joked,

“I had to feed him to my sharks after he took some unflattering measurements.”

As for their end goal, they avoided specifics, saying,

“What kind of Mastermind would I be if I told you all my evil plans?”

On Amy’s performance, OTEV rumors, and future plans in Big Brother

When asked about Amy’s time in the game, the Mastermind showed clear disappointment.

While Amy was once revealed to be their secret accomplice, her influence in the house seemed to fade quickly.

“How dare you disrespect the Mastermind with such an insinuation?!” they replied, when questioned if they were partly responsible for Amy’s lack of progress in the game.

The interview also addressed speculation about a rumored feud with OTEV, a recurring Big Brother competition figure.

The Mastermind denied the rumor and instead described a friendly relationship, saying,

“Every Tuesday we meet up for ice cream. Two masters. Two straws. One peanut butter banana shake.”

Though the Mastermind avoided revealing their full strategy, they left hints about future plans.

Looking ahead, the Mastermind mentioned upgrades to their new lair and joked about settling in with favorite shows like Mayor of Kingstown.

The interview wrapped up with no clear answers about their next move, but the message was evident: the chaos is far from over.

Whether or not the houseguests are prepared, the Mastermind made it clear, there’s more disruption on the way.

Stay tuned for more updates.

