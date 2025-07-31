Adrian Rocha sent home after swing vote flip on Big Brother 27 week 3

Adrian Rocha from Big Brother (Image via Instagram @bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother 27 returned on July 31, 2025, with another tense eviction night that ended in tears for the houseguests.

The week began with a new Head of Household, Lauren Domingue, stepping into power, but her indecision over nominations created uncertainty throughout the house.

While the initial focus was on keeping the house aligned, shifting alliances and strategic moves soon caused another major shake-up.

Adrian Rocha, who had played a quiet and loyal game so far, became the third houseguest to be evicted from the season.

Despite being seen as a pawn earlier, his decision to vote in the minority the previous week raised doubts about his loyalty.

Meanwhile, Kelley Jorgensen once again found herself on the block, only to save herself by winning the “BB Blockbuster” competition for the third week in a row.

By the end of the episode, it was clear that Ashley and her alliance had gained significant influence in the house.

With Ava successfully flipping swing votes Vince and Zach, the numbers shifted against Adrian.

The eviction left the house emotionally shaken and set the stage for new power dynamics moving into Week 4, though the next HoH winner has yet to be revealed.

Adrian’s loyalty leads to his eviction in Big Brother

Adrian Rocha, a self-proclaimed superfan of Big Brother, started the season with ambitious plans. However, his gameplay turned out to be much quieter than expected.

After voting in the minority to support Zae, Adrian found himself on shaky ground in Big Brother house.

Although he hoped to rebound with a win in the “BB Blockbuster” competition, the victory instead went to Kelley, who removed herself from the block.

This put Adrian at risk once again. Originally seen as a pawn, he became the replacement nominee after Ashley’s alliance convinced Lauren to shift the target.

The work from Ashley and her alliance kept her off the block, the recap noted, signaling a turning point in the week.

Ava Pearl took the lead in orchestrating the eviction, managing to flip two key swing votes, Vince and Zach, just a day before the vote.

As a result, Adrian was sent home, visibly upset but accepting of his fate. The episode ended with the women once again securing control, leaving the house divided and uncertain about what’s to come.

Kelley escapes eviction again as new HoH looms in Big Brother house

Kelley Jorgensen continued her streak of survival in Week 3 of Big Brother. For the third time in a row, she found herself nominated, and once again, she managed to win the “BB Blockbuster” competition to save herself.

The challenge required players to spot differences, a task Kelley excelled at despite her initial hesitation. “I didn’t think I’d win again,” she was heard saying after the victory.

With Kelley off the block, Adrian was named the replacement. The shift placed him in direct danger, but it also exposed cracks in the house’s voting patterns. Ava capitalized on this uncertainty by rallying votes from Vince and Zach.

According to the recap, the house seemed primed for another split vote and a possible tie, but Ava’s moves secured a majority.

Although the eviction outcome was clear by the vote, the emotional toll was felt across the house.

Adrian's quiet loyalty had earned him respect, but not enough support to stay. The Head of Household competition did not air in this episode, leaving viewers waiting until Sunday to find out who will take power next and whether the current alliance structure will hold.

As the game progresses, survival may depend less on competition wins and more on reading the room.

Stay tuned for more updates.