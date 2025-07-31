Kelley wins third straight Block Buster to save herself yet again on Big Brother 27

Kelley from Big Brother (Image via Instagram @bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother 27 aired its 11th episode on Thursday, July 31, 2025, featuring another live eviction and a high-stakes BB Block Buster competition.

This week’s Head of Household, Lauren Domingue, initially nominated Kelley Jorgensen and Will Williams.

After Keanu Soto won the Power of Veto and removed himself from the block, Adrian Rocha was named the replacement nominee.

With Adrian, Kelley, and Will on the block, the three faced off in the BB Block Buster competition called “Study the Study,” which gave them 90 seconds to spot differences between two rooms.

Kelley once again secured her safety by locking in the closest guess, marking her third consecutive win in the comp. As a result, the final nominees were Adrian and Will.

The house was split leading into the eviction, and HOH Lauren aimed to create “balance” between the two sides while secretly hoping Will would be voted out.

However, the live vote resulted in Adrian’s eviction by a margin of 8-4. In his exit interview, Adrian called the houseguests “a bunch of chickens” and criticized Lauren’s nominations as “scared.”

He also pointed to Rachel and Jimmy as the main players working against him in the game.

Kelley’s winning streak continues as house dynamics shift in Big Brother

Kelley Jorgensen once again saved herself from eviction, winning the BB Block Buster for the third week in a row.

In the competition “Study the Study,” she locked in a guess of seven differences between two rooms, which turned out to be the closest to the correct answer of eight.

Will guessed 16, and Adrian chose six in Big Brother. Kelley’s consistent success has now kept her off the block each week despite being nominated multiple times.

Following her win, Keanu appeared to commit his vote to Adrian, saying, “I don’t care if it’s unanimous.”

Meanwhile, Will gave an emotional pitch to the house, saying the others should “do what you wanna do.”

Adrian, holding back tears, asked the house to keep him, promising he was “good for [their] game.”

Despite their efforts, Adrian was evicted from Big Brother house. The result highlighted the ongoing divide between the two alliances, with Keanu, Kelley, Katherine, and Rylie voting to evict

Will, while the rest of the house chose Adrian. Lauren’s plan to appear neutral while targeting Will quietly did not pan out, as the majority alliance solidified around keeping him.

Lauren’s strategy meets resistance as Rachel becomes a new target in Big Brother

Lauren Domingue’s HOH week centered on a delicate attempt to maintain balance between the two sides of the house.

She hoped to give the appearance of targeting the men’s alliance while quietly aligning her strategy to push out Will. To avoid alienating Will’s allies, she nominated Adrian instead of Ashley, who was close to him.

However, her gameplay raised suspicions. Rachel Reilly noticed Lauren and Vince spending time together and warned Lauren not to let Vince “control her game.”

This comment reportedly put Rachel on Vince and Lauren’s radar as a potential threat. Lauren, Vince, and Zach also tried to sway votes by driving a wedge between Mickey and Morgan, telling Morgan that Mickey had leaked their final three deal.

In the Diary Room, the votes reflected these growing tensions. Zach, Vince, Morgan, Mickey, Ashley, Jimmy, Ava, and Rachel all voted to evict Adrian, while the rest tried to save him.

Adrian expressed frustration with the house’s strategy in his exit comments, stating that everyone sees Rachel as someone who can’t win the game and is keeping her around as a voting number and shield.

This episode of Big Brother closed with the power dynamics in the house beginning to shift, setting the stage for another tense week ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates.