Big Brother 27 spoiler: Mickey takes over HoH from Rylie, nominates Keanu, Kelley, and Rylie

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27’s upcoming episode, set to air on August 3, 2025, has already stirred major reactions among fans due to spoilers revealed through the live feeds.

This week’s events feature a power shift that changes the course of the game, following the emotional eviction of Adrian Rocha.

Although Rylie Jeffries initially won the Head of Household (HoH) competition, his reign was cut short by the activation of a Week 2 twist.

Mickey Lee used her “HoH Interrogation Power” to attempt a takeover. Under the twists’ rules, Rylie was given a chance to interrogate the houseguests and identify who used the power.

However, he guessed incorrectly, allowing Mickey to officially take over as HoH.

The fallout from Mickey’s successful takeover immediately escalated tensions in the house.

She nominated Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, and Rylie himself, who not only voted against the majority in the last eviction but also reportedly lashed out at Mickey afterward.

This article contains live feed spoilers that have not yet aired on television. The details below reflect what is expected to be shown in the August 3 episode, based on available information from the Big Brother 27 live feeds.

Mickey takes over the HoH after Rylie’s failed interrogation in the Big Brother house

Mickey Lee became the new Head of Household after activating her “HoH Interrogation Power,” a leftover twist from Week 2.

The power allowed her to seize control of the HoH position if the current HoH, Rylie, failed to correctly guess who used it.

Rylie had won the Week 4 HoH competition in Big Brother and was briefly in charge.

Once Mickey activated the power, Rylie was permitted to question the houseguests in hopes of identifying the person trying to take over his position.

Unfortunately, he guessed incorrectly. As a result, Mickey was confirmed as the new HoH.

The power shift triggered immediate tension. Reports from live feed watchers noted that Rylie “lashed out” at Mickey after losing his HoH status, which may have influenced her later nomination decisions.

He had also been part of the minority vote to keep Adrian Rocha, putting him on the opposite side of the current House majority.

Mickey’s use of the power concluded the run of Week 2’s game-altering twists. The house, still reeling from Adrian’s eviction, saw another reshuffle in control that is expected to drive more strategic moves in the upcoming episode.

Keanu, Kelley, and Rylie were nominated for eviction in Big Brother

Following her takeover, Mickey nominated Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, and Rylie Jeffries for eviction in Big Brother.

This marks another appearance on the block for Keanu and Kelley, both of whom have been consistent targets across multiple weeks.

The choice to nominate Rylie appeared to be both personal and strategic. After being dethroned as HoH and reacting emotionally, he became a visible target.

He had also voted to keep Adrian in the previous eviction, putting him out of sync with the current majority in the house.

The nominations suggest Mickey wanted to stick with safe targets while also weakening opposition forces. The recap from Parade magazine described the decision with the phrase, “Fourth verse, same as the first,” noting how Keanu and Kelley continue to be default nominees.

At the time of this spoiler, the Power of Veto competition had not been held, and it remains unclear whether any changes will be made to the nomination list.

This week is not expected to introduce any new twists beyond the HoH takeover, making Mickey’s power move the main driver of house strategy heading into the next eviction.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​