Chief of War Episode 3 Release Date, Time and What to Expect

The historical action-drama Chief of War is quickly becoming one of Apple TV’s most talked-about series. Starring Jason Momoa, the series explores the true events that took place at the end of the 18th century. It is centred around the time when the four major kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands were in a state of war: Hawaiʻi, Maui, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi.

The synopsis for the series, as per Apple TV+, reads:

With Hawai’i four kingdoms divided by war, the ferocious warrior Ka’iana embarks on a epic mission to unite his people—as an existential threat approaches their shores. Based on True Events.

After a successful and gripping premiere, fans are eagerly awaiting Chief of War Episode 3. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, streaming time, and what to expect from the upcoming chapter.

Chief of War Episode 3 release details explored

The historical action-drama Chief of War's latest and third episode, titled City of Flowers, is scheduled to release on Friday, August 8, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. Like previous episodes, it will go live at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET, aligning with Apple’s typical global streaming schedule.

Episodes are released weekly, so viewers can expect a consistent drop every Friday until the season finale on September 19, 2025. The first season of Chief of War consists of nine episodes, each running approximately 45 to 55 minutes.

What happened so far in Chief of War?

The story of the Hawaiian islands goes back centuries. The story of their unification starts here.



Chief of War — Now Streaming on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/xMaIYzDJk9 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 2, 2025

Chief of War follows Kaʻiana, a Native Hawaiian warrior, who is ordered to return to his homeland of Mau’i after years abroad, where he is asked by King Kahekli to join him in the upcoming war. Disillusioned by the foreign influence and internal conflict plaguing the islands, Kaʻiana finds himself caught between rival chieftains vying for dominance and the creeping threat of colonization.

The first episode introduced viewers to the fractured landscape of pre-unification Hawaii, setting the stage with tribal politics, sacred traditions, and brutal skirmishes. The second episode highlighted the escalated tensions within the tribe and a test of Kaʻiana's loyalty, who runs away from his tribe for the safety of his family.

The show doesn’t shy away from raw emotion and intense action, making it a powerful blend of indigenous storytelling and high-stakes historical drama. The cinematography captures Hawaii's natural beauty, while the narrative stays rooted in cultural authenticity and mythic grandeur.

What to expect in Episode 3?

Chief of War Episode 3 is expected to delve deeper into Kaʻiana’s internal struggle as he weighs his responsibility to his people against his personal demons. With alliances beginning to shift and foreign weapons introduced into native conflicts, the balance of power is on the verge of collapse.

Key plot threads to watch in Episode 3 include:

A betrayal from within: As Kaʻiana begins to suspect Kamehameha’s ambitions go beyond unification, viewers may see early hints of rivalry or betrayal.

As Kaʻiana begins to suspect Kamehameha’s ambitions go beyond unification, viewers may see early hints of rivalry or betrayal. Foreign Intrusion : Episode 3 may explore the influence of Western powers, particularly the arrival of traders and missionaries, foreshadowing the long-term effects of colonization.

: Episode 3 may explore the influence of Western powers, particularly the arrival of traders and missionaries, foreshadowing the long-term effects of colonization. Kaʻiana’s Past : We’re likely to get more flashbacks or exposition about Kaʻiana’s time abroad, shedding light on his motivations and internal conflict.

: We’re likely to get more flashbacks or exposition about Kaʻiana’s time abroad, shedding light on his motivations and internal conflict. Cultural Clashes: The tension between modern warfare and traditional Hawaiian customs is set to intensify as battles grow bloodier and more politically charged.

With its emotionally charged performances and rich historical setting, Chief of War Episode 3 is poised to be a major turning point in the series.

How to watch Chief of War?

The historical action-drama series Chief of War is available exclusively on Apple TV+, which offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. After the free trial, the streaming platform charges $9.99/month to the subscribers, which can be shared with up to five family members. The streaming platform is accessible via Apple devices, smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, gaming consoles, and through the web.

According to IMDb, Chief of War has received a positive approval rating of 8/10 based on approximately 1,200 user reviews so far. If you're a fan of epic historical dramas like Vikings, Shogun, or Game of Thrones, then Apple TV's latest historical action-drama series offers a fresh perspective rooted in Hawaiian heritage that stands out for its unique storytelling and cultural depth.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.