Fans react as Matt Rife officially becomes the legal guardian of the infamous Annabelle doll

Comedian Matt Rife has made headlines with a shocking announcement: he is now the legal guardian of the infamous Annabelle doll as well as Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Occult Museum. Known for his comedy, Rife has taken on a new role as the caretaker of one of the most notorious haunted artifacts in history as stated by The Hollywood Reporter on August 2, 2025. Fans have had mixed reactions to this unexpected turn of events.

The reaction from fans on Instagram has been anything but uniform. While some express concern for Rife's safety, others find humor in the surreal situation, reflecting the unique nature of his comedy career. Some, on the other hand, are laughing off the situation.

A fan jerseyshihtzu commented, "Well Matt it’s been nice knowing you buddy."

A fan _matthew_the_legend commented, "He gon throw it in the crowd and do crowd work with people."

Some are excited about the potential for more eerie content, while others worry that Rife’s approach to horror might not be the best fit for the serious nature of the Annabelle doll's history.

A fan teejju commented, "Never laughing at his jokes now, don't wanna make doll think that I'm laughing at it."

An Annabelle fan thehunger_jam3s commented, "I feel bad for the doll."

A fan areyoutiredofsparrow stated, "Poor Annabelle omg :("





This announcement has ignited curiosity and fear in equal measure, with fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

Another fan taylorjstanger commented, "What. Could. Go. Wrong."

A fan cdoom12 commented, "She’s looking 👀 right at him!! Creepy…"

The Warrens' Occult Museum and Matt Rife's New Role

Matt Rife and Elton Castee’s acquisition of the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut has sparked intense media interest. The museum, which has been closed since 2019 due to zoning violations, houses a collection of over 750 haunted artifacts. This includes the infamous Annabelle doll, a Raggedy Ann doll believed to be possessed by an inhuman spirit. The doll’s chilling reputation, popularized by The Conjuring and Annabelle films, has made it one of the most recognizable horror icons in the world.

Rife, in his TikTok announcement on August 2, 2025, explained that he and Castee are now the “legal guardians” of the museum and its contents. However, Rife clarified that while they are guardians, they do not legally own the items. They are entrusted with the collection for the next five years. This news has left many fans wondering about the future of the museum and the infamous doll.

Rife joked that the museum would soon be open for tours again, giving people the chance to see the haunted place. Visitors will also be able to spend the night in the house, which will make the experience even more scary.

Matt Rife bought the Warrens' Occult Museum to do more than just keep a piece of paranormal history alive. He also wants to get people interested in the paranormal again. The museum is about to be open for tours, and Rife can't wait to show the scared artifacts to everyone. This includes the Annabelle doll, which has been in the museum's collection for a long time.