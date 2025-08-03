When does Chief of War take place? Timeline and history explained

Jason Momoa in "Chief of War," now streaming on Apple TV+.

The historical action-drama series Chief of War, starring Jason Momoa, recently premiered its first two episodes on August 1, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+ in the United States. The series was created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who also co-wrote the script alongside Jason Momoa and Doug Jung.

The synopsis for the series, as per Apple TV+, reads:

With Hawai’i four kingdoms divided by war, the ferocious warrior Ka’iana embarks on a epic mission to unite his people—as an existential threat approaches their shores. Based on True Events.

The historical action-drama series takes viewers to a time of upheaval, ambition, and transformation in the Hawaiian Islands. It chronicles the rise of a warrior during the unification of Hawaii, a period rarely depicted in mainstream media.

The show blends historical fact with cinematic drama, shedding light on indigenous perspectives long overlooked.

The timeline and historical background behind Chief of War

The historical action-drama series Chief of War takes place during one of the most transformative periods in Hawaiian history. In the late 1700s to early 1800s, the Hawaiian Islands were in the midst of a violent and politically complex process of unification.

The story is centered on Kaʻiana, a real-life chief and skilled navigator who played a controversial but significant role in the rise of Kamehameha I, the man who would ultimately unify the islands and establish the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi in 1795.

At the time, Hawaii was not a single nation but a chain of islands ruled by rival chiefs. Kamehameha, who held the title of supreme leader of the island of Hawaiʻi, launched a series of military campaigns to bring the islands under one rule.

This ended centuries of inter-island warfare and ushered in nearly a century of monarchy, known as the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.

The series also explores Hawaii’s first contact with European explorers and traders, which deeply impacted the islands. Captain James Cook made the first documented European landing in Hawaii in 1778 and was killed the following year in a violent confrontation after attempting to kidnap King Kalaniʻōpuʻu.

These encounters marked the beginning of growing foreign influence—socially, politically, and militarily.

Kaʻiana himself reportedly left the islands after Cook’s death and sailed aboard foreign ships, including the HMS Resolution, Nootka, and others that took him as far as Canton (Guangzhou), the Philippines, and the Pacific Northwest. His rare global perspective and exposure to foreign weaponry gave him a pivotal role in helping Kamehameha acquire firearms and cannons, which were crucial in the wars of unification.

However, Kaʻiana’s loyalties would shift. Once a key ally of Kamehameha, he later joined the opposing forces, ultimately dying in battle during the 1795 Battle of Nuʻuanu, one of the bloodiest and most decisive conflicts of the era.

Chief of War doesn’t just dramatize the rise of Kamehameha or the battles that forged a kingdom — it also provides a window into the internal struggles among the Hawaiian aliʻi, the philosophical and cultural clash between old ways and foreign ideas, and the devastating long-term impact of colonization.

After the unification, the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi evolved into a constitutional monarchy, but American and European diseases, trade interests, and political interference led to the overthrow of Queen Liliʻuokalani in 1893 and the annexation of the islands by the United States in 1900.

Cast and crew details of Chief of War

Leading the cast is Jason Momoa, who plays the protagonist Kaʻiana and also serves as co-creator and executive producer of the series. Known for roles in Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and See, Momoa has long been a vocal advocate for Indigenous representation in media.

The ensemble cast also includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

The show is co-created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett, a frequent collaborator with Momoa. The creative team worked closely with Hawaiian cultural experts to ensure historical accuracy and authenticity in language, wardrobe, and traditions depicted on screen.

Through this collaboration, Chief of War aims to present a nuanced and respectful portrayal of Hawaii’s past.

Where to watch Chief of War?

The historical action-drama series Chief of War is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, where new episodes are released weekly every Friday. The series is expected to run for nine episodes, each with an average runtime of 45 to 60 minutes. The platform offers a free trial for new subscribers and can be accessed globally.

According to Rotten Toamtoes, Chief of War has received a fresh score of 89% based on 28 reviews from critiques so far. The series provides viewers with an epic recounting of Hawaii's unification and an engrossing portrayal of a people's resilience and identity through its captivating storylines, culturally diverse locales, and historical authenticity.

