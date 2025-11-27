"No pain, no gain": Robert Irwin opens up about competing with rib injury on Dancing with the Stars

Robert Irwin overcomes rib injury to win Dancing with the Stars Season 34 (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

Robert Irwin, despite dealing with a rib injury, won Dancing with the Stars Season 34 and took home the Mirrorball Trophy with his dance partner, Witney Carson. The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist admitted he felt strong after the win but also shared that he is still recovering.

The day after his win, Irwin joined Good Morning America and shared an update about his recovery. He said,

“We’re getting there. It’s painful, but, you know, no pain no gain.”

His words highlighted the struggles he went through during the final performances, which had to be adjusted due to his injury.

Earlier in the week, Witney Carson shared in a TikTok video that Irwin hurt his ribs during the tough 11-week competition.

She explained that all the nonstop practice had worn them both down.

"After 11 weeks of crazy, vigorous, hard dancing, my body is feeling it. Robert's body is feeling it,” she said in the video, adding, “Robert's ribs have been killing him.”

Dancing With the Stars’ Robert Irwin, who will compete with partner Witney Carson against the fellow four remaining duos at the finale, shared that he’s suffered a rib injury. https://t.co/AujepQzWQU pic.twitter.com/U9NYxMvHFf — E! News (@enews) November 26, 2025

Despite the discomfort and breathing difficulties associated with the injury, Irwin remained focused on finishing strong.

Reflecting on their final freestyle performance, he shared during his interview that the routine carried emotional significance for them as a team.

“We wanted to push through. Witney was amazing at changing up some of the moves that we had to do in there. We had to change on the fly, but our last dance — that freestyle — was a way to say thank you to everybody who'd been on that journey.”

Robert Irwin reflects on DWTS win, recovery, and his family’s conservation legacy

Robert Irwin also spoke about their determination to continue competing despite the pain, explaining that it was rooted in gratitude for the opportunity.

“Because it was the way to just say we're so grateful for this experience,” he said, before adding with a touch of his signature humor, “And honestly, I'll heal up! Mate, I catch crocs. I'm used to it. It's all good!”

Following their win, Irwin and Carson also spoke with PEOPLE, reflecting on the final moments before they were declared champions.

“We just said, 'It doesn't matter what happens now,'” Irwin explained. “We're so grateful that we're here and we know what we've put in and we know what this represents.”

The achievement carried additional emotional weight for Irwin, as it came exactly a decade after his sister Bindi Irwin won the competition with her partner Derek Hough.

“To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me,” he shared. “This has absolutely changed my life.”

He also highlighted how Bindi’s earlier win brought attention to their family’s conservation work through Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors, describing it as “conservation on the front line.” He further added,

“And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message.”

As Irwin begins his recovery, his participation and win have once again connected Dancing with the Stars to a broader platform, linking entertainment success with wildlife advocacy and public engagement.