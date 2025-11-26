"I saw her lifting that message": Dancing with the Stars winner Robert Irwin reflects on his win and his sister Bindi's legacy

Dancing with the Stars winners Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin attend the 2023 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 wrapped up with its explosive finale on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, on ABC, with wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his pro partner Witney Carson claiming the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The win was not that easy, though, as he went through a series of ups and downs throughout the journey and even suffered a painful rib injury ahead of the finale; however, it failed to overpower his dedication towards winning.

This win also captured Robert, following his big sister Bindi Irwin's footsteps, as she was crowned the title exactly a decade earlier in Dancing with the Stars season 21 with partner Derek Hough in 2015.

Speaking of the landmark moment exclusively to People backstage after the show finale, Robert expressed how his sister's win was especially special as she used the opportunity to raise awareness and spread the message about their family's conservation work and their charity, Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors.

“It’s about making the world a better place. And when I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting that message,” he added.

Here's what the Dancing with the Stars season 34 winner said in the exclusive interview

Robert Irwin could hardly contain his emotion after taking home the Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophy, a decade after his sister Bindi claimed the very same title.

Standing backstage moments after the season 34 finale, the 21-year-old opened up about how meaningful the win truly is, especially because it reflects such an important moment in his family’s history.

“To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me,” Robert shared, still glowing from the victory he earned with his pro partner Witney Carson. “This has absolutely changed my life.”

Robert said that watching Bindi win ten years earlier was not just a sweet family pride; it was also a moment that strengthened the Irwins’ lifelong mission of animal conservation.

He recalled how powerful it felt to see his sister lift the trophy while also lifting the conservation work their family is dedicated to.

Robert further appreciates pro partner Whitney Carson, who stood beside him throughout the journey, saying:

"I'm just so grateful that I was here on this journey with Witney. You've got me forever,” he told her warmly, adding, “Witney pours her heart and soul into this, and I'm just so happy that we are here.”

Carson, clearly just as moved, returned the emotion with pride, adding,

“I can't think of anyone more deserving,” she said, beaming at her partner. “I feel like I've been so proud of you week to week, and just to see you shine has been one of my biggest highlights in my life, and I just am so, so proud of you.”

As Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy during the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale, the other finalists were:

Fifth place was Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten.

Fourth place was Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach.

Third place was Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

The runner-up was Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy.

The milestone-season finale of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars pulled in a huge audience, drawing an impressive 9.24 million viewers across both ABC and Disney+, based on early live-plus-same-day Nielsen numbers showing a massive jump of about a 45% increase, compared to last year’s finale.

Notably, this episode delivered the show’s most-watched finale in nearly a decade, since November 2016 during the Season 23 conclusion.

In fact, it’s the strongest finale the show has seen since Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin’s sister, took home the Mirrorball Trophy with Derek Hough in Season 21.

Stay tuned for more updates.