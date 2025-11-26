Dancing With the Stars winner Robert Irwin opens up about his role in Zootopia 2

Robert Irwin (Image via Instagram/@robertirwinphotography)

Dancing With the Stars winner Robert Irwin recently opened up about his upcoming movie, Zootopia 2. The 21-year-old television star bagged a role in the highly awaited sequel to the hit 2016 animated comedy. He plays the role of Robert Furwin, who is a koala “dressed in the wildlife warrior's iconic khakis.”

The first Zootopia film was made on a budget of $150 million and had a gross income of $1 billion at the global box office. In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, the DWTS season 34 winner expressed gratitude as he said it has been an honour to be a part of the movie. Irwin further said,

"When they said you're going to play a koala named Robert Furwin, I'm like, mate, it doesn't get better than that, the icon of Australia.”

Dancing With the Stars winner Robert Irwin talks about his role in Zootopia 2

Robert Irwin talked about how significant his role is in Zootopia 2. As he plays the role of a Koala, Irwin points out what inspires him for the role,

“I've actually been involved in koala conservation for a long time. Koalas are an endangered species, so we work very hard on rescuing and rehabilitating koalas at our hospital, releasing them back out into the wild. So it was very cool to kind of represent that and play a small part in a film that is, I think, helping people reconnect with animals and nature."

Other than his professional life, Robert Irwin has also shed some light on his dating life while saying how it is difficult for him to date as a public figure, saying,

"Holy moly, that’s so challenging to navigate," adding that "anything you do will be on TikTok the next day."

Reality Steve is quite on board with making Robert Irwin the next bachelor as he said on his podcast,

"Just put Robert Irwin as the Bachelor. He makes the most sense. He’s got 8 [million followers]. I mean, Taylor Frankie Paul's got 1.7 million. He’s got 8.3 million. He’s 22 years old. He seems like the nicest human being on the planet. He’s got a backstory. I’m like, why wouldn’t they cast him?"

Robert Irwin discusses future plans after his big DWTS win

As Robert Irwin was recently crowned the winner of Dancing With the Stars season 34, the television star revealed that he already has yet another project and he will be working on it. Robert Irwin further added,

“I go to New York and then straight to South Africa to film another show over there, Will Marfuggi. "And then, I'm back home. In addition, he'll be joined by a familiar face. "Witney's coming down to Australia," he continued, with the dancer jokingly chiming in, "You're not getting rid of me that easy. It's certainly been quite the journey for the duo. I've been able to write my own legacy with Witney as we tell stories of positivity, vulnerability, passion and fun.”

While Robert Irwin earlier talked about his rib injury, season 34 winner said what kept him going despite his injury,

“It was the way to just say we're so grateful for this experience," adding, "And honestly, I'll heal up! Mate, I catch crocs. I'm used to it. It's all good!”

Stay tuned for more updates.