Was Kyle Divine arrested? Viral rumors erupt as influencer Kaizendiygym accused of allegedly “r*ping” stepdaughter

Kyle Divine has been arrested, after being accused of raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter (Image via YouTube/Kaizen DIY Gym)

Serious allegations against Kyle Divine, the man behind Kaizen DIY Gym, surfaced on social media on Wednesday, November 26.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault allegations. Reader's discretion is advised.

Someone with access to the fitness influencer’s Instagram handle, @kaizendiygym, shared a post featuring a screen recording of a text exchange with Rainn, a national hotline for survivors of sexual violence.

The chat included an alleged message from Kyle Divine’s 16-year-old stepdaughter, who recounted getting abused by her stepfather.

The pinned comments on the post stated that it was the influencer’s wife who shared the text message, as the poster wrote:

“I found these chats to a hotline on my daughters phone and she admitted he has been giving her drugs and raping her multiple times”

Another pinned comment read:

“This is Kyle’s wife. Not a joke, He’s going to jail”

After the post went viral, the rumors around Kyle Divine’s arrest started making the rounds on social media.

John Dorsey (@goob_u2) posted an inmate record claiming that the influencer has been taken into custody.

A legitimate report of Brian Kyle Divine has appeared on the Indianapolis and Marion County government’s official website, confirming that the Kaizen DIY Gym owner has been arrested.

Later, Fringe Sport CEO also corroborated the claim that the arrestee is the famous fitness influencer.

He announced the end of the partnership with @kaizendiygym, who is the co-inventor of the brand’s Mammoth Belt Squat.

Fringe Sport cuts ties with Kyle Divine, voices support for the victims

In a Facebook video, PK, CEO of Fringe Sport, addressed the recently emerged allegations against @kaizendiygym.

He confirmed the influencer’s arrest before stating that the brand has severed ties with him:

“In regards to the Kyle Divine ‘Kaizen DIY’ situation, I have seen an arrest report officially now. And, so, Fringe Sport is strongly stating that we stand with the victims and we’re cutting all partnership with Kaizendiy and Kyle Divine.”

Fringe Sport CEO added:

“The one thing I would ask is rather than everyone contributing to a social media firestorm around this why don’t you be respectful of the victims in the case and if you need to to something, you know, maybe there’s a donation you can make or something like that rather than just spiraling around on social media.”

The CEO reaffirmed his support for the victims before ending the video.

Kyle Divine is facing two charges, including a level 6 felony

According to the Indy.gov records, the Kaizen DIY Gym owner was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 26. He was booked for a class A misdemeanor for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kyle Divine has also been charged with a level 6 felony based on the “Child Seduction-Guardian/Adoptive/Step-Parent-Fondle/Touch-Child 16-17” charge.

The influencer is set to appear in court on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, while he is being held at Marion County Adult Processing Center (APC).

For those unaware, Kyle Divine has over 113,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 50K followers on TikTok.

His YouTube channel, Kaizen DIY Gym, has more than 101,000 subscribers, while he reached the 100K milestone at the end of September.