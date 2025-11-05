"Please don't ever say allegations ruin men's lives": Ansel Elgort's ex reacts to actor's upcoming movie role post assault scandal

Ansel Elgort's supposed ex reacts to his upcoming film Dinner with Audrey with scandalous chat receipts. (Image by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

The Fault In Our Stars famed Ansel Elgort is reportedly set to star alongside Thomasin McKenzie in the upcoming film Dinner With Audrey. The movie would be based on the late actress Audrey Hepburn's decades-long friendship with the French fashion designer Count Hubert de Givenchy.

As soon as the film's leads were announced, certain allegations against Elgort resurfaced online. X user @stokerrcohen quoted Film Updates' post about the film on November 4 and wrote:

"can't believe that i reported him almost six years ago and he's still able to have an acting career. please don't ever say allegations ruin men's lives."

The user, who goes by the name 'qourry' on X, went on to share several screenshots containing purported conversations between Elgort and other women.

can’t believe that i reported him almost six years ago and he’s still able to have an acting career. please don’t ever say allegations ruin men’s lives. https://t.co/WP3cjnLawA — qourry (@stokerrcohen) November 3, 2025

One screenshot shows Elgort allegedly asking a Snapchat user if they had ever been with an older guy. The second image shows Elgort's supposed Twitter (now X) conversation with a girl, who asked him if he was going to do a show in Atlanta. The actor went on to share his private Snapchat ID "itsansolo" with the girl, despite knowing she was still in high school.

Another screenshot contained a tweet from an anonymous person who claimed Elgort asked her to meet at a London hotel and proceeded to express his desire for physical intimacy. The user also alleged Elgort was 21 at the time, while she was 15.

@stokerrcohen further added a screenshot of alleged text exchanges between Elgort and a woman named 'Gabby', who accused the actor of sexual assault in 2020.

@stokerrcohen wrote:

"my heart is with gabby and every other woman who went through a horrid experience with him even if they haven't shared it. stop harassing me now."

The X user's post was shared on the r/popculturechat subreddit, where @stokerrcohen was addressed as Ansel Elgort's ex:

"Ansel Elgort's ex about him being casted for Dinner With Audrey"

However, whether or not @stokerrcohen had dated Elgort is not confirmed. It is also unclear what this X user posted about the actor in 2020, as claimed in her first statement.

Allegations against Ansel Elgort explored amid news of his upcoming film

In June 2020, Ansel Elgort's supposed former romantic interest accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. In a since-deleted tweet, Gabby wrote she messaged Elgort two days before her 17th birthday and got his private Snapchat in response. She said:

"I didn't think he'd ever see my dm I was just a kid and was a fan of him."

Referring to the alleged sexual assault, Gabby wrote:

"When it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were "we need to break you in""

​

here’s ANOTHER example of ansel elgort sexually assaulting someone, this is a pattern of repeated behavior- he needs to be held accountable

(TW- sexual assault) pic.twitter.com/UBGbcubqkY — ♡ (@venablesbitty) June 19, 2020

Gabby expressed that she "disassociated" herself and went into shock. She continued:

"I WAS SO YOUNG AND HE KNEW THAT. He as well said stuff like "you're going to be such a beautiful young lady when you're older". I was f*cking 17."

Gabby also alleged Ansel Elgort asked for her nude pictures. She further accused the actor of asking to have "thr**s*me" with her and one of her underage friends. Gabby claimed the effect of the alleged incident caused her to have panic attacks even years later and develop PTSD.

Ansel Elgort addressed Gabby's accusations the very next day:

"I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened."

Elgort added:

"What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship."

The Baby Driver star said he was immature about their breakup, adding:

"I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared."

Despite Ansel Elgort denying Gabby's sexual assault allegations, his Hollywood appearance became limited to only one movie, the Oscar-nominated West Side Story.

Ansel Elgort will reportedly appear in Givenchy's role in the upcoming Abe Sylvia-directed film Dinner with Audrey. Mad Chance Productions, Hyde Park Entertainment, and Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios are reportedly producing the project, per Deadline.