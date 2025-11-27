Will there be Zootopia 3? Here’s everything we know so far

A scene from Zootopia 2 (Image via Instagram/@Walt Disney Animation Studios)

The success of the Zootopia animated film series has already generated the buzz of a third film in the franchise weeks after the release of the second. Zootopia 2 features a notable post-credits scene that wraps up the film, nods to the original movie, and hints at what Zootopia 3 could explore. However, as of November 26, 2025, Disney is yet to officially greenlight the development of Zootopia 3.

The strong early box-office numbers for Zootopia 2 and the studio’s love for sequels make it highly likely that another movie may soon jump on the pipeline. Co-directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard told Polygon they believe the Zootopia universe offers limitless opportunities for future stories.

In an interview with the publication, Howard said:

“It is endless, I think, because it is built around the fact that the normal functioning of the world is entertainment itself.

“Honestly, I think our job is to have people walk out of a theater [and] go, like, ‘That was great! Man, I want more of that!’ I think that's the goal,” added Bush. “And I think with this movie, we really tried hard to say, 'This is how you can expand (the Zootopia world)’ that allows people to say, 'And you could expand it even more!' I think that's the goal every single time we go into this world.”

Co–head of story Carrie Liao observed that there is much to explore in the world of Zootopia, stating:

“I am sure there are other animals I want to see, other environments that exist in our real world that it's like, ‘Well, will we get to see that in Zootopia?’”

The fact that the fascination with the animal world is inherent of all human beings since childhood is what gives the franchise almost limitless potential, believes Howard. This ultimately means that the franchise will never run out of stories to tell.

What is the post credit scene in Zootopia 2?

Zootopia 2’s post-credits scene strongly hints that Zootopia 3 will explore the world of birds, marking their first involvement in the franchise’s universe. The scene shows Judy Hopps at home before a mysterious feather drifts onto her windowsill—an intentional tease that birds, like the newly reintroduced reptiles, may soon enter the story. Both Zootopia films have emphasized mammals, with the sequel revealing that reptiles were once part of society but forced into isolation.

This history suggests birds may have experienced a similar separation. Because only a single feather is shown, it’s unclear whether birds live in secluded communities, entirely separate cities tailored for their species, or simply outside of the audience’s view until now.

Their presence could signal concern over reptiles returning to Zootopia or indicate that certain birds are watching Judy, possibly to recruit her or monitor her due to her role in uncovering past conspiracies. Regardless of the precise direction, the feather implies intentional involvement from birds rather than coincidence, making them likely central figures in Zootopia 3 and suggesting Judy may become entangled in their upcoming storyline.

