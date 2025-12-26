1000-Lb Sisters Season 8 trailer reveals family fallout and life changes for Amy and Tammy

Tammy and Amy Slaton (Image via Youtube/TLC)

1000-Lb Sisters returned to the spotlight this week after TLC released the Season 8 trailer, outlining a slate of major personal shifts and escalating family conflict for Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton.

The preview confirms that the new season will center on the sisters’ strained relationship following a significant argument, while also documenting major developments in their individual lives, including Tammy’s continued weight loss milestones and Amy’s attempts to move forward after legal trouble and a recent marriage.

The network released the trailer on Tuesday, December 2, alongside confirmation that 1000-Lb Sisters Season 8 will premiere on Tuesday, January 6, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, with episodes streaming the following day on HBO Max.

From its opening moments, the footage establishes that the sisters are no longer operating as a unified front.

1000-Lb Sisters Season 8 sets the stage for separation and change







Early in the trailer, Tammy addresses the physical transformation that has defined her recent chapters on 1000-Lb Sisters.

Referencing her weight loss of approximately 500 pounds and subsequent excess skin removal surgery, she says,



“Everything about me is smaller.”



The comment positions Tammy at a markedly different point than earlier seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters, when her health struggles frequently dominated the narrative.

At the same time, the trailer makes clear that emotional distance has grown between the sisters. “It’s been right at two months since Tammy and Amy had their big blow-up,” their brother Chris Combs explains in one scene.

Their sister Misty adds context by noting that “the group chat’s lively.” Chris then reads aloud from the family’s text exchange, saying,



“Every other word, an F-bomb. ‘Beep beep beep, you beep beep beep a***.’”



The fallout is shown affecting not just Amy and Tammy but the entire family dynamic that has long anchored 1000-Lb Sisters.

In a confessional, Tammy reflects on the shift directly. She says,



“It feels like we’re drifting apart. She used to be my best friend.”



The trailer also reveals the severity of the conflict through blunt exchanges. One clip shows Tammy referring to Amy as a “deadbeat mom.” Another captures Amy reaching her limit, declaring,



“I can’t handle her toxic **s no more. I’m done.”



These moments suggest that 1000-Lb Sisters Season 8 will explore the consequences of unresolved tension rather than quickly smoothing it over.

Amy’s storyline in the trailer centers on accountability and transition. “I am trying to learn from my mistakes,” she says, referencing her 2024 arrest for drug possession following an incident at Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, Tenn., where she was bitten by a camel. She adds,



“I’m becoming an adult for once.”



The preview also confirms that Amy’s personal life has moved quickly in the months since. Several scenes show her trying on a wedding dress after getting engaged to Brian Lovvorn.

The two married on October 31, a detail that places the wedding firmly within the timeline explored in 1000-Lb Sisters Season 8.

Amy later addresses the lack of family support surrounding the ceremony. Referring to plans to hold the wedding at a haunted venue, she says,



“My family, they want nothing to do with it. And neither does Queen Tammy.”



The comment underscores how personal milestones that once might have united the family instead became points of further division.

While Amy grapples with fallout and rebuilding trust, the trailer depicts Tammy entering a comparatively stable phase.

In addition to her health progress, Tammy is shown moving in with her girlfriend, Andrea Dalton, now her fiancée.

Another scene shows Tammy interviewing for a volunteer position at an animal shelter, signaling a shift toward independence and routine that earlier seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters rarely afforded her.

The closing moments of the trailer suggest that reconciliation may be possible, though not guaranteed.

Chris asks Tammy directly whether she and Amy have stopped fighting. Tammy responds without hesitation,



“If Amy keeps her mouth shut, so would I.”



The remark leaves little ambiguity about where tensions stand.

Still, the final clip offers a tentative counterpoint. Amy tells her siblings that she and Tammy may have reached some form of understanding. Closing the preview on an unresolved but slightly softened note, she says,



“I’m not going to sit here and have you feed me this boloney when I don’t like boloney.”



1000-Lb Sisters Season 8 premieres Tuesday, January 6, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC, with episodes available to stream the following day on HBO Max.

Stay tuned for more updates.