1000-lb Sisters returns January 6 as Amy plans a Halloween wedding and Tammy moves forward after surgery

Tammy and Amy Slaton (Image via Youtube/TLC)

1000-lb Sisters Season 8 premieres January 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, capturing Amy Slaton's Halloween wedding to Brian Lovvorn amid spooky preparations and a New Orleans bachelorette, while Tammy Slaton advances post-skin-removal surgery with animal shelter volunteering, cohabitation plans with girlfriend Andrea Dalton, and family strains.

The trailer reveals Amy lamenting, “My family, they want nothing to do with it. And neither does Queen Tammy,” over her haunted venue choice at Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, Kentucky, where the October 31 ceremony unfolded with Victorian gray-blue decor and artwork by Amy herself.

Tammy, nearing 40, declares in the preview, "I just kind starting to out what want to do in life," during her shelter interview, marking her shift toward independence after shedding over 500 pounds.

1000-lb Sisters Season 8 spotlights transformations







Amy's path to the altar traces through engagement in a haunted house, leading to the Talbott Tavern vows officiated by family friend Billy, who also wedded Tammy to her late husband Caleb Willingham in 2022.

Bridesmaids included sister-in-law Brittany Combs and sister Amanda Halterman, though Tammy stayed absent from the party.

Amy selected her gown post-engagement, blending dusty blue and white tones for an old-timey feel, as family dynamics soured over the eerie locale.

Her prior arrest in 2024 for drug possession after a camel bite at Tennessee Safari Park lingers in reflections like, "I am trying to learn from my mistakes," signaling adulthood's pull.

Tammy's arc post-surgery dominates 1000-lb Sisters Season 8 footage. Approved after hitting weight goals, her January procedure in Pittsburgh removed 15 pounds of excess skin from her chin, arms, and stomach in an eight-hour operation documented in Season 7's finale.

Surgeon Eric Collins greenlit it, stating,



“You’ve demonstrated that you can concentrate your nutrition, and because that, I’m giving you the green light to return to Pittsburgh and schedule your skin removal”.



Home four days early, she greeted siblings Amy, Amanda, Misty, and Chris, who marveled at her healing. Tammy shared pre-surgery,



“I’ve made significant progress in weight loss. But I have more insecurities about my body due to all the loose skin”.



Her bond with Andrea, met on a dating app, evolves publicly after initial family secrecy. Season 7 showed their bowling alley debut, with Tammy noting family support upon introduction.

Now engaged, they plan to live together, centering Tammy's growth amid volunteer work. Forums dissect tensions, with Reddit threads on Amy's wedding excluding Tammy, while gossip sites flag Andrea's past charges, though the trailer focuses on Tammy's "adulting".

Sisters' feud escalates in 1000-lb Sisters previews, pitting personal milestones against envy. Amy's New Orleans bash promises revelry, contrasting Tammy's shelter steps and relational strides.

Both navigate post-weight-loss realities, from Amy's motherhood to Tammy's widowhood since Caleb's 2023 passing.

Earlier seasons chronicled their 1,000-pound combined starts, bariatric journeys, and relational upheavals, with Season 7 ending on Tammy's surgical reveal.

The Slatons' saga persists through 1000-lb Sisters Season 8, weaving wedding bells, surgical scars, and sibling rifts into Tuesday nights from January 6.

Trailers hint at humor amid heart, as Amy and Tammy chart diverging yet intertwined roads.

Amy voices hopes for reconciliation, saying in the trailer, "I want my sister back," amid glimpses of blowouts that test their bond further.

Viewers anticipate how 1000-lb Sisters unfolds these threads when episodes air weekly after the premiere.

Stay tuned for more updates.