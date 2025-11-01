1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton and Brian Lovvorn Say 'I Do' on Halloween Night

1000-lb Sisters stars Amy and Brian (Image via Instagram/@tlc)

1000-lb Sisters fame Amy Slaton has tied the knot with boyfriend Brian Lovvorn in a haunted tavern wedding on Halloween Night.

On October 31, 2025, PEOPLE magazine confirmed that the couple had married each other in a Halloween-themed wedding celebration.

The ceremony took place at Talbott Tavern, which is a historic restaurant and inn in Bardstown, Kentucky. The venue is presumed haunted, which is a feature Amy wanted her wedding location to have.

In season 7 of 1000-lb Sisters, which aired earlier this year, Brian proposed to Amy inside the padded room of a haunted house.

While Amy’s sisters questioned the choice of place, Amy was overjoyed as it was something she had always envisioned.

As the episodes progressed, Amy clashed with her sisters and her brother, who hesitated to attend her wedding, which she was determined to have at an asylum.

While the wedding did not take place at an asylum, the “haunted” tavern was enough to appease Amy’s non-negotiable demand.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the TLC star said:



“My wedding is a dream finally coming true. I’m getting my happily ever after!”



More details on 1000-lb Sisters stars Amy and Brian’s wedding







Amy and Brian wanted an “old-timey” and intimate wedding with only their near and dear ones in attendance.

The theme for the ceremony was “Victorian meets light gray meets dusty blue and white.”

Apart from that, Amy’s handmade artwork was also put on display as it added to the theme. Moreover, there were “moons everywhere” to elevate the look of the tavern.

While reflecting on the process of wedding planning, the TLC star said:



“I deeply cherished the journey of wedding planning, embracing the art and location hunting, but selecting bridesmaids and groomsmen proved to be a profound challenge.”



Despite the hurdle, she said that she “intuitively knew” that her “extraordinary friend” Ollisha [David] (Lee Lee) would not turn down the offer of being her maid of honor.

Ollisha accepted the proposal and performed the duties of the maid of honor.

Amy put on a special look for her special day. She dyed her hair pink, per Brian’s request, and flaunted a Victorian updo.

Amy and Brian first saw each other in their complete wedding outfits during the wedding processional, which made the moment more special for them.

They exchanged traditional vows, and the ceremony was officiated by their friend Billy.

Billy also officiated Tammy and Caleb’s wedding in 2022 at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

While sharing her thoughts on her marriage, Amy said:



“Getting married means that I’m no longer lonely because I’ve discovered my soulmate, Brian, is my happy place! Once you get to know him, you’ll find him to be the sweetest, most caring person you’ll ever have the pleasure of knowing!”



The 1000-lb Sisters alum continued to praise her husband, noting that he captured her heart and also “won over” her sons, Gage and Glenn.

She believed there were not many men who would accept a single mother with “two energetic boys.”

Amy added that she adored how he inspired her to be a better version of herself. Moreover, she appreciated how he prioritized her well-being and that of her sons, “selflessly putting our needs before his own.”

For her reception, Amy and Brian had a “special dance,” after which they, along with their guests, dined on barbecue pork, country-fried steak, cake, and cupcakes.

Brian looked forward to starting a new life with Amy and her sons, and was equally excited for TLC viewers to see their wedding when a new season would be released.

