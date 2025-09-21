Tulsa King season 3 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Tulsa King Season 3 via @tulsaking

In Oklahoma’s raw plains, Dwight "The General" Manfredi battles betrayal and ambition as Tulsa King Season 3 premieres tonight, September 21, 2025, on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping Sundays at 12 a.m. ET (9 p.m. PT Saturday).

This 10-episode saga, ending November 23, delivers mob grit and Tulsa’s twang weekly.

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone’s visionary, birthed Tulsa King in 2020, pitching it to Sylvester Stallone, who embraced the challenge.

Sheridan’s worlds pit outsiders against power; here, he blends Sopranos-style tension with culture-clash humour, dropping a New York capo into Tulsa’s frontier.

Co-created with Sopranos vet Terence Winter, who shaped Season 1, the show follows Dwight, a capo freed after 25 years, exiled to Tulsa by his disloyal boss. From ATMs to pot farms, he builds an empire amid local distrust.

Season 2’s brutal finale, Dwight and Margaret (Dana Delany) kidnapped, teased FBI traps or worse. Season 3 sees Dwight clash with the Dunmires, Tulsa’s liquor dynasty, as prison pal Russell Washington (Samuel L. Jackson) arrives, hinting at NOLA King.

Stallone’s Dwight is magnetic, philosophical yet ferocious, a 79-year-old vet wielding charm and fists. His crew: Jay Will’s loyal Tyson, Andrea Savage’s conflicted ATF agent Stacy, Martin Starr’s quirky Bodhi, and Garrett Hedlund’s haunted Mitch.

Newcomers include Robert Patrick’s ruthless Jeremiah Dunmire, Beau Knapp’s volatile Cole, Bella Heathcote’s enigmatic Cleo, and James Russo’s steely Ray Renzetti. Jackson’s Washington electrifies.

Tulsa King season 3: Episode guide and release schedule

Season 3’s 10 episodes, 45-60 minutes each, unpack Dwight’s war with the Dunmires. All episodes drop Sundays at 12 a.m. ET on Paramount+.

Episode No. Title Release date Episode 1 Blood and Bourbon September 21, 2025 Episode 2 The Fifty September 28, 2025 Episode 3 The G and the OG October 5, 2025 Episode 4 TBA October 12, 2025 Episode 5 TBA October 19, 2025 Episode 6 Bubbles October 26, 2025 Episode 7 Art of War November 2, 2025 Episode 8 Nothing Is Over November 9, 2025 Episode 9 Dead Weight November 16, 2025 Episode 10 TBA November 23, 2025

Stallone, 76 when filming began, channels Rocky’s heart into Dwight, a mobster quoting philosophers while dodging bullets. “I wanted real,” he told Sheridan.

Shot in Tulsa’s dusty streets, Sheridan’s vision grounds the drama in raw authenticity. Viewers love the action but linger for Dwight’s fear: an empire lost to ghosts.

Stream Tulsa King season 3 on Paramount+ ($5.99/month Essential or $11.99 ad-free Premium). Rewatch Seasons 1-2 or try Season 1 free.

