Complete Tulsa King season 3 cast breakdown: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Tulsa King season 3 is the latest installment of the Sylvester Stallone-starrer crime drama created by Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+. It tells the story of Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), who gets released from prison for taking a fall for his previous boss, and then gets exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma. There he gets to work, setting up his own empire.

The third season was released for digital streaming in the US and across the globe on Sunday, September 21, 2025 on Paramount+. New episodes will be made available on the platform every subsequent week.

Filming for the season took place in Atlanta, Georgia, and various locations in Oklahoma under the production code “King Street.” The shoot kicked off around mid-March 2025 and wrapped up by mid-July. In earlier seasons, many scenes were captured at the Prairie Surf Studios in Oklahoma City, along with real Tulsa landmarks for exteriors. That tradition carried on with supplemental filming in Oklahoma for authenticity in this season.

Exploring the cast of Tulsa King season 3

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi

Sylvester Stallone plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Tulsa King, a former New York Mafia capo who, after serving 25 years in prison, is exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to build a new criminal empire. He’s grizzled, loyal, and steeped in mob code — he never betrayed the family despite pressures. He becomes an outcast in Tulsa, attempting to fit in with a new world while assembling a crew from strangers.

In addition, he is struggling with regrets, particularly the strained relationship with his daughter, and feels deceived by the criminal family that sent him away rather than paying tribute to him. Despite his criminal past, Dwight has a moral code (he doesn't want violence for its own sake), sardonic wit, and unexpected moments of warmth.

American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Critics' Choice Award, as well as nominations for three Academy Awards and two BAFTA Awards. The veteran action star is known for leading franchises such as Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables.

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch Keller, a key ally to Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King. Due to his accident, Mitch, a former professional bull rider, developed an addiction and served time in prison. He becomes Dwight's friend and business partner after being released, and he opens the Bred-2-Buck Saloon in Tulsa.

Mitch assists Dwight in his illegal business by using his bar as a front to sell nitrous oxide and work on other projects. Additionally, he has trouble in his personal connections, particularly with his father, whom he includes in his life to support him and keep him from being abandoned. Because of his devotion and difficult past, Mitch is both vulnerable and vital to Dwight's expanding company.

American actor and musician Garrett Hedlund is famous for The Marsh King's Daughter (2023), and Triple Frontier (2019).

Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua

Frank Grillo portrays Bill Bevilaqua in Tulsa King, the head of the Kansas City mob family. He is introduced in Season 2, and his relationship with Dwight Manfredi becomes central to the story in Season 3 — Grillo’s Bevilaqua is both adversary and reluctant ally. Bevilaqua expects respect and business from anyone who trespasses on his territory since he is a proud and territorial person.

He is one of the main adversaries Dwight must deal with in the growing criminal power struggle, and he has significant influence and business interests in Tulsa.

Frank Grillo is an American actor. He is known for his work in films like Wolf Warrior 2 (2017) and Wheelman (2017). He is also a known face in both the Marvel and DC Cinematic Universes, as Crossbones and Rick Flag Sr., respectively.

Robert Patrick as Dunmire

In Tulsa King Season 3, Robert Patrick plays Jeremiah Dunmire, a powerful patriarch of an old-money Tulsa family involved in the liquor business. He is sly and vicious, prepared to violate customs in order to defend his territory. Dunmire and Dwight Manfredi clash because Dwight's growing business, particularly the purchase of a distillery, puts Dunmire's booze monopoly in jeopardy. Due to his riches and power, Dunmire is presented as a significant adversary, raising the stakes for Dwight and his team.

American actor Robert Patrick is known for his work in films and television shows such as Terminantor 2: Judgment Day (1991), Peacemaker (2022-), and 1923 (2022-).

Supporting and new cast member of Tulsa King season 3

Supporting characters and cast members returning in Tulsa King season 3 are Dwight's hired driver, Tyson Mitchell (Jay Will), his financier, Bodhi Geigerman (Martin Starr), and Margaret Deveraux (Dana Delaney).

Additional Tulsa King characters confirmed to return for Season 3, being promoted to regulars, include Dwight's sister, Joanne Manfredi (Anaabella Sciorra), Dwight's estranged daughter Tina Manfredi-Greiger (Tatiana Zappardino), bookmaker Manny Truisi (Max Cassella), corrupt business mogul Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough), and rival capo Vince Antonacci (Vincent Piazza).

