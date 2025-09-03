Tulsa King Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

A scene from Tulsa King season 3 (Image via X/@TulsaKing)

Tulsa King Season 3 is the upcoming installment of the original crime drama series created by Taylor Sheridan that stars Sylvester Stallone in the lead. Following the first two seasons being released in 2022 and 2024, the upcoming season is slated to premiere on Sunday, September 21, 2025, on Paramount+.

The story revolves around Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a former capo of the New York Mafia who is establishing his criminal enterprise in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In Season 3, Dwight's adversaries grow along with his business. His most formidable opponents are the Dunmires, a wealthy and influential family that does not follow the laws of the old underworld. They make Dwight battle for his family's safety as well as for everything he has built.

The number of episodes in Tulsa King season 3 is yet to be formally confirmed. But given that Season 1 had nine episodes and Season 2 had 10, it probably falls somewhere in that range. The series is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Tulsa King has been certified 89% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 83%.

Release schedule of Tulsa King Season 3

Tulsa King Season 3 premieres in the United States on Sunday, September 21, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. Subsequent episodes will release every week, at Midnight Pacific Time or 3 am Eastern Time. The following table provides the time of debut of the season in different time zones across the globe.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, September 21, 2025 12 AM Central Time Sunday, September 21, 2025 2 AM Eastern Time Sunday, September 21, 2025 3 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, September 21, 2025 7 AM Central European Time Sunday, September 21, 2025 9 AM Eastern European Time Sunday, September 21, 2025 10 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, September 21, 2025 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Sunday, September 21, 2025 4 PM

Each cast member and their roles in Tulsa King season 3

Tulsa King Season 3 brings back Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, the exiled mafia capo building his criminal empire in Tulsa after getting out of prison. Joining him is Martin Starr as Bodhi, in charge of Dwight's legal cannabis business. Jay Will portrays Tyson Mitchell, the first syndicate recruit and Dwight's driver. Armand “Manny” Truisi, a former Invernizzi soldier who now works as a bookmaker for the crew, is played by Max Casella.

Vincent Antonacci, a capo who turns into a consigliere, is portrayed by Vincent Piazza. Mitch "The Stick" Keller, a former rodeo star and lieutenant in Dwight's camp, is played by Garrett Hedlund again. Dana Delany returns in the role of Margaret Devereaux, a ranch owner and Dwight's romantic interest.

Season 3 will see the addition of the following cast members:

Robert Patrick as Jeremiah Dunmire

Beau Knapp as Cole Dunmire

Kevin Pollack as Special Agent Musso

Bella Heathcote as Cleo Montague

James Russo as Ray "Quiet" Renzetti

Where to stream Tulsa King Season 3

In the United States, Tulsa King Season 3 will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Viewers can subscribe to the Paramount+ Essential plan with ads for $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year to gain access to the show.

An alternative is the Paramount+ Premium plan, which costs $12.99 a month or $119.99 a year and provides ad-free streaming along with Showtime material and other exclusives. A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

