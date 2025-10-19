The Golden Bachelor's Peg, Debbie and more dish their thoughts on the fantasy suite

Mel Owens (Image via Getty)

On Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered on ABC on September 18, 2025, lead Mel Owens is currently navigating the late-stage process of narrowing his field of contestants, moving toward hometowns and the upcoming fantasy-suite week.

During this phase, multiple contestants have shared comments about the forthcoming fantasy-suite segment, offering insight into their strategies and mindsets as the show progresses.

The Golden Bachelor: What Peg, Debbie & others are saying

With hometown dates approaching, Mel announced he would cut down his remaining women to three, setting the stage for the fantasy-suite portion of The Golden Bachelor.

According to a recap of episode 5, he selected Peg Munson, Debbie Siebers and Cindy Terrill to move forward to hometowns, meaning they remain in contention and will likely face fantasy-suite considerations. Contestants eliminated in that round included Nicolle Kate, Cheryl Steele and Carol Freeman..

During interviews and press coverage of The Golden Bachelor, the contestants have opened up about their expectations ahead of the fantasy-suite phase.

Peg, during an interview about her one-on-one date with Mel at the OC Fair, teased a reveal. She said she got a tattoo after her divorce, and in reference to the fantasy suite, she quipped,

“We’ll talk about that when we’re in the fantasy suite.”

In an interview with Parade, Peg discussed whether she will have "s*x with Owens in a potential fantasy suite." She said,

“I will not confirm nor will I deny! Him and I have so much in common. We’re kind of cut from the same cloth. He gets me, I get him. Not only do we have a romance, we have a bromance.”

Debbie, who previously had an intimate date, said that she has been single for a long time and would like Mel to know how fun she could be. She said:

"I haven’t thought too much about it, but boy, do I hope I get a fantasy suite with Mel because I want that time without cameras"

Although she has not officially made the same observations about the fantasy suite, her interview highlighted that she is willing to have a deeper connection, which pre-empts the week of The Golden Bachelor.

Why the fantasy suite stage matters

On The Golden Bachelor, the fantasy-suite week is a major turning point. It signals an elevated level of intimacy and commitment, or at least a perception of such, between Mel and his remaining contestants.

The contestants’ comments about strategy or readiness during this stage provide a window into how they view the process. Their statements reveal whether they are focused on emotional intimacy, physical closeness, or broader life goals and may influence how viewers interpret their journeys and authenticity on The Golden Bachelor.

In the case of Peg and Debbie, their remarks suggest they are positioning themselves for both emotional connection and personal readiness for that level of commitment or intimacy. Peg’s tattoo joke implies a willingness to reveal deeper personal details; Debbie’s comments emphasize a desire to be seen as having a full, fun side and a serious side.

These statements help frame The Golden Bachelor’s fantasy-suite phase not just as a gameplay move but as a meaningful milestone for the contestants’ search for love.

Current status & next steps on The Golden Bachelor

As of the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor, six women are remaining after Mel’s cut to three heading into hometown dates and then likely fantasy-suite week.

The timeline for the fantasy-suite portion has been previewed. According to a recap, “Hometown Week is already on the horizon, followed by Fantasy Suite Week.”

The contestants’ public remarks ahead of that stage indicate they are mentally preparing for a significant next step in their journeys.

Given that Peg, Debbie and Cindy are the three women moving into the deeper phases of The Golden Bachelor, their comments take on extra importance. They set expectations for viewers regarding how each may handle the fantasy suite: whether they view it as purely emotional, physical, strategic or a combination thereof.

More details on The Golden Bachelor

On The Golden Bachelor, the fantasy-suite week represents a major escalation in the search for love, and the contestants are openly acknowledging its significance.

Peg Munson’s playful yet loaded teaser about “talking about” a tattoo in the fantasy suite, Debbie Siebers’s remarks about readiness for a deeper connection and being seen fully, and Cindy’s presence in the final three all frame how The Golden Bachelor is moving into its most consequential phase.

As the show progresses, their thoughts on the fantasy suite will likely influence not only their own narratives but viewer perceptions of who is there for the right reasons, with The Golden Bachelor’s fantasy-suite segment poised as a key deciding moment in the season.

Stay tuned for more updates.