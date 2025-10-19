90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda's partner Matt supports her amidst her alopecia struggles

Jasmine Pineda & Matt Branistareanu (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda recently revealed that she has shaved her head due to her alopecia struggles. Her partner, Matt Branistareanu, also shaved his head in support of Jasmine.

As Matt is standing beside Jasmine during this difficult time, the pair is all smiles as they pose in matching buzzcuts in new photos that Jasmine shared via Instagram.

The TLC star recently revealed that she has been battling an autoimmune condition, which means her body’s immune system mistakenly attacks her hair follicles.

Pineda further explained how stress and the postpartum period can actually make it flare up even more, which is why it comes and goes.

Jasmine and Matt welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda, in March. The TLC star had recently undergone surgery just one month after giving birth to her third child.

Jasmine Pineda stated that her gums were so messed up during pregnancy that they caused some issues.

90 Days Fiancé’s Jasmine Pineda gushes about Matt Branistareanu

The television personality went on to gush over the man who captured her heart alongside a video of him taking an electric shaver to his scalp.

“The way he cares and loves me is something that I never imagine to experience ,” Jasmine wrote in her caption. “I was not expecting him to actually do this, but he just wanted to show me that’s just hair and I’m beautiful and loved regardless."

The 90 Days alum recently took to social media as she penned down a note of gratitude for Matt.

“I’m endlessly thankful for you, Matt. You’ve loved me so gently, cared for Matilda so deeply, and opened your heart to my boys with the kind of love only a real father can give,” she continued, sharing PDA photos. “You’re the best dad ever and the biggest blessing in our lives.”

90 Day Fiancé: Are Jasmine Pineda & Matt Branistareanu together?

Viewers met Jasmine’s new beau, Matt Branistareanu, on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2. This encounter took place when Jasmine suggested to her then partner about an open relationship, and it was during the Tell All, Jasmine made the big revelation that she was pregnant with Matt’s baby, not Gino’s.

The TLC star has finally set the story straight on the nature of their relationship.

While Jasmine and Matt have celebrated several milestone moments, viewers have seen the pair going through various incidents during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

As the two welcomed their first child earlier this year, Jasmine further took to social media and had a little sneak peek at their present equation.

“ I don’t know what Matt is in my life… I mean like how to refer to him. Maybe you can help me to give him an official title while I figure things out.”

Watch the stories unfold in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 9, airing on Sundays at 8/7c, exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.