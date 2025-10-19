Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd reveals why she hoped dedication night ended in elimination

Peta Murgatroyd (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars' non-elimination week surely came as a surprise to Peta Murgatroyd. The former dancing pro admitted that she was hoping for an elimination.

The show alum further added that while it is a terrible thing to say that someone has to go home. The Dedication Night-themed episode took place on Tuesday, October 14.

The episode was made all the more special as the competitors were joined on the dance by the person they were honouring for Dedication night.

Show co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough revealed that there will be no elimination, and all votes will carry over to next week.

While some were elated by the announcement, some of the contestants had a mixed reaction to the decision that was made.

Dancing With the Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd gets candid about the announcement made on Dedication Night

As the Dedication night themed episode ended on an emotional note, Murgatroyd explained on her podcast about the decision of avoiding eliminating a couple in the wake of such emotionally charged performances.

“I’m in two minds about it because Elaine Hendrix coming down and speaking at the end with Andy Richter was really sweet. They were so elated and happy that everyone made it through.”

Ezra Sosa also expressed similar sentiments as he said that the decision felt like a mind game and called it not right and “almost worse”, Sosa says:

“It’s almost worse. You’re going to line us up? No, girl. No. Send someone home. Just do it. Come on."

Burgess also shed some light on the unexpected announcement, saying that the non-elimination might be signalling to yet another twist up ahead. She further said,

“Are team dances next week?” Burgess questioned, referring to the pairings splitting into groups to perform a joint routine in the ballroom. “I figured [they decided not to eliminate anyone] because they need an even number of couples.”

Jordan Chilles admits to being “surprised” at the decision on Dedication Night

Contestant Jordan Chiles was also taken aback by the decision and admitted that it was “the most devastating thing ever", while further revealing how the vibe shifted in the ballroom after the co-hosts revealed that the entire cast was safe.

“ I think this was the first time I was like, ‘We’re in elimination and what is happening?’ Only because we rehearsed it. We rehearsed everything going on,”

Jordan further stated on the pre-show dress rehearsal.

“I think everybody — not even just us — but everybody’s moods were just like, ‘Are you serious right now?’ I was pissed, personally.”

Jordan Chiles dedicated her Viennese waltz performance to her father, Timothy, as they left viewers stunned with a spectacular performance on John Mayer’s track, Daughters. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Jordan said,

'Ever since I was little, I was like, ‘One day, I’m going to have a daddy-daughter dance. That’s going to be out of this world.’ Now, for it to be on Dancing With the Stars, that’s even crazier."

Watch all the performances unfold in Dancing With the Stars, airing on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.