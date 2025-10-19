"Girlfriends at this point are just a distraction": Dancing with the Stars' Robert Irwin on finding a partner

Robert Irwin fom Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

In his current stint on Dancing with the Stars, Robert Irwin, a 21-year-old Australian wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, has opened up about his dating life, his mindset toward relationships, and what he’s looking for in a partner.

According to Hello! Magazine, Irwin said,

“Girlfriends at this point are just a distraction. I’m locked in. I’m kind of at this point in my life where I’m completely open to it and let it happen, but I’m not in any crazy rush.”

Dancing with the Stars: Robert Irwin's comments

On Dancing with the Stars, Irwin is paired with professional dancer Witney Carson. The pair has garnered public interest not only for their performances on the dance floor but also for Irwin’s candid comments about his personal expectations.

In an interview with E News, he noted that his pro partner, Carson, has even taken on a friendly “screening” role when it comes to potential American girlfriends for him and said:

"I think more than anything else just genuine kindness. That’s so important, to surround yourself with people who are genuinely kind."

Irwin has elaborated on the traits he values in a life partner as his journey with Dancing with the Stars continues:

“Someone who's got their own world and passions that you can kind of find what you both love and form that together. Someone just adventurous and fun and really kind is really important to me. And someone family-focused. Family is everything to me.”

He also revealed what he considers his biggest “ick”:

“The only ick that I get… people who are rude to wait-staff. I try to surround myself with genuine, authentic people who are just really kind.”

Moreover, his comment “Girlfriends at this point are just a distraction” suggests he is not pursuing a relationship for its own sake but wants something meaningful aligned with his lifestyle and values, while still keeping his options open.

Background & context

In the footsteps of his elder sister, Bindi Irwin, who won the competition in 2015, Robert Irwin appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2025.

Irwin has declared that he was living his childhood dream by announcing his participation.

Irwin has already turned in good performances on the show, and the media has concentrated on his increasingly growing fan base as a social-media personality and as a competitor.

His comment about relationships on Dancing with the Stars also shows a wider interest in the population as he goes through the competition.

The way it relates to his position on the show

Being one of the competitors of Dancing with the Stars, Irwin is in the spotlight not only because of his dancing but also his personal life.

His partner Witney Carson has said that her position in his life is similar to that of another older sister to Irwin, in terms of the protective quality of her presence and even screening potential American girlfriends before her.

On Dancing with the Stars, this adds a layer of narrative that Irwin isn’t just dancing but also navigating public perception of his personal life.

Irwin’s open stance on relationships also ties into the broader arc viewers are watching on the show — from his dance-floor performances to his off-camera persona.

His remarks help frame how audiences might interpret his journey on Dancing with the Stars, beyond just the competition.

Current status on the show

Irwin is still a contestant on Dancing with the Stars as the show is still in its season. His partnership with Witney Carson has attracted publicity, both in their choreography and banter between them.

His personal comments do not directly influence his scoring, but they do add to his publicity image and fan following.

By saying that he is locked in and open yet not rushing, it implies that his present priority is to offer his best to the competition, without losing his personal life being grounded and realistic.

By describing girlfriends as mere distractions at this stage, and giving specifics about what he wants, Irwin places himself in the position of being genuine, family-oriented, and adventure-oriented.

His personal experience is not leaving the story that viewers are sitting down to watch as the season of Dancing with the Stars unfolds.

