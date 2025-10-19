Love Is Blind alum reveals whether they wear wedding gowns provided by the show and who pays for them

As Love is Blind alums have four weeks to plan a wedding, Netflix helps these women with the process as they organize a collective shopping trip for all of the brides, along with a handful of special guests. Netflix and production company Kinetic Content cover the cost of most bridal gowns on the show.

As per as the shops are concerned, as each season of Love Is Blind is set in a different city, the bridal fittings are accordingly set in a different local boutique per season.

As these ladies go for their fittings, they are free to pick from a rack of dresses from several designers.

Love is Blind alums make interesting revelations about picking the wedding gown

Madison Maidenberg from season 9 even picked out her number one pick ahead of the fitting scene. She revealed that she actually picked a different dress that viewers did not see her pick onscreen.

She further revealed that she also did a private fitting off-camera the day before. The former show alum, however, did not walk down the aisle as her fiancé Joe Ferrucci called off the wedding.

Another fellow show alum, Natalie Lee, revealed on the podcast that her chosen wedding gown was not initially included in the show’s selection. The former show alum further added, saying how her dress was a little bit more expensive than what the production house provided them, so she had to cover a portion of the cost herself.

Fellow season 4 alum Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski later revealed that she was not quite impressed with any of the wedding gowns that were displayed on the rack.

However, she revealed how the Seattle shop received a last-minute shipment that "included the off-the-shoulder Wtoo dress of her dreams"

"I had no idea they had ordered this dress and was feeling nervous that I wouldn’t find the right one. In the middle of filming, a driver delivered a package. It was this dress that somehow arrived two days before the estimated delivery date. It was the second dress I tried on and I just knew it was it.”

What happens to the bridal gowns if the wedding is called off?

Brides who eventually do not walk down the aisle are not required to return their gowns to Netflix, as revealed by one of the alums, Natalie. This revelation was made during a 2023 episode of Natalie Lee and Deepti’s podcast.

Natalie further revealed that she later emailed production after filming wrapped about what would be the next step, and Natalie was told that she could keep both her wedding ring and gown.

Deepti also admittedly did the same; however, viewers later saw her ultimately throw her ring off a boat into Lake Michigan.

Everything is actually paid for,” season 2 alum Deepti Vempati said on a March 2024 episode of her “Out of the Pods” podcast. “When it came to our wedding dresses, Natalie [Lee] and I had to pay a little bit out of pocket. For me, my wedding outfit was very expensive, and they couldn’t cover the cost.”

Stay tuned for more updates.