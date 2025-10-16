The Golden Bachelor's deleted scene shows Mel and Peg opening up about their fathers in heartfelt moment

Mel Owens (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor uploaded a deleted scene on their YouTube channel on October 15, 2025, featuring Mel Owens on a one-on-one date with Peg, where they discussed their relationships with their fathers.

Mel opened up about his late father's background and how he gave him the space and freedom to make his own judgments and decisions, even as a teenager.

Meanwhile, Peg shared the story of her late father and showed Mel a picture of him, noting that she and Mel shared similar relationships with their fathers.

The two enjoyed a hearty laugh and bonded over their parents, drawing closer to one another.

Peg is a 62-year-old retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas, Nevada, who came on the show to win Mel’s heart, convinced he was the one for her.

The single mother of one, during the October 15 episode of The Golden Bachelor, FaceTimed her daughter, Dakota, and confessed that she had feelings for Mel.

Peg added that she was a “little bit nervous” since her heart was “invested” in the process and in Mel.

Although she was afraid of having her heart broken, she was hopeful things would go well, and they did, as Mel added her to his final three picks ahead of hometown visits.

The Golden Bachelor star Mel Owens shares insights into his relationship with his father







During their one-on-one date, Peg asked Mel to share insights about his parents and his childhood, curious to get to know him better.

Mel revealed that his father was a longtime P.E. teacher at a public school.



“He’s a coach,” he added.



Upon hearing that, Peg opined that his father must have been “so proud” of him when he made the NFL, to which Mel replied in the affirmative.

Mel Owens’ late father was Walter “Walt” Owens, a Hall of Fame athlete and an educator.

He was one of the many people who carried forward the legacy of the Negro Leagues before committing his time to education and coaching.

Walt passed away on September 20, 2020, at the age of 87, leaving an unexpected blow on Mel.

Mel told Peg that his late father, as a coach and mentor, took pride in him making the NFL.

He then shared that after his parents divorced, he moved into his father’s home to live with him.

Mel, who was 14 at the time, was given the space and freedom to choose and do what he thought was best for him.



“And then my dad, you know, I’m 14, he goes, ‘If you want to come, you can come’ … and I admire him for being … letting me have that space to do it,” Mel told Peg.



Looking back on it, the Golden Bachelor believed his father knew what was best for him, but even then, he let him make his own decisions.

For those reasons, Mel had a special place in his heart for his late father.

While speaking to the cameras, Peg noted that Mel was heavily influenced by his father, just as she was by hers.

She then opened up about her father, sharing that he passed away 15 years ago at 67. She then showed Mel a picture of him, revealing that he worked for the Air Force.

Mel complimented her father’s appearance, while she joked that he had “a lot to live up to.”

The Golden Bachelor added that he saw her father’s resemblance in Peg, which was why she was “so beautiful.”

In the latest episode of the ABC series, Mel advanced Peg to the next phase of the show, alongside Debbie and Cindy.

Meanwhile, Carol removed herself from the series, and Nicolle and Cheryl got eliminated.

Stay tuned for more updates.