The Golden Bachelor star Carol Freeman-Branstine opens up on her decision to exit the show early after feeling the connection with Mel Owens wasn’t enough

Carol from The Golden Bachelor (Image via ABC)

Carol Freeman-Branstine has addressed her early departure from The Golden Bachelor, explaining that her decision stemmed from feeling that her connection with Mel Owens had not developed enough to continue.

During the October 15 episode, the 63-year-old contestant informed Owens that she planned to leave the show midway through a group date.

Speaking later to Us Weekly at the Golden Bachelor Gal’s Brunch on October 16, Freeman-Branstine said it was not an easy choice but one she believed was right for her.

Carol Freeman-Branstine details why she chose to leave The Golden Bachelor early

Carol Freeman-Branstine explains her decision to leave

Freeman-Branstine described her choice to leave as a “tough decision,” noting that it was the first time she had ever chosen to walk away from something, marking a new beginning for her.

In the episode, Freeman-Branstine told Owens that while she sensed a connection between them, it did not feel strong enough to justify staying longer in the competition. She explained,

“I did feel like he was connected to me, [but] I want someone connected to me and choosing me first. I decided what’s best for me, and I have to protect my heart, as well.”

She added that although she joined the show hoping to find love, she ultimately chose to prioritize her own emotional well-being, saying she needed to be “OK" with herself.

After her departure, Owens, 66, narrowed down his remaining contestants to three: Debbie Siebers, Peg Munson, and Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, ahead of hometown visits.

Carol Reacts to Mel Owens’ Final Three

Following her exit, Freeman-Branstine shared her thoughts on the contestants who remained in the running, saying she was not surprised by the final three since they had the strongest connections with Owens.

She added that it would be "tough to choose" among them.

Freeman-Branstine described the remaining women as having distinct personalities and dynamics with Owens. She also observed that he maintained a level of independence in his choices throughout the season. She added,

“He really didn’t give us any direction this season because … I don’t know which direction he’s going. I don’t know [what] makes it so strong, but I just know that you can see the connection with each other.”

Although she does not know how Owens’ season will conclude, Freeman-Branstine said she believes he is in a position to find a meaningful relationship through the process.

She noted that Owens has already “graduated from college” and established his career, adding that there is no need to wait for another stage in life before pursuing love.

Mel Owens reflects on his Season

Speaking to Us Weekly ​​​​​​ahead of the season premiere, Owens discussed the women participating in his journey and what viewers could expect, noting that they were "great" and played a key role in carrying the show.

“They carry the show. They’re wonderful, and they’re feisty and smart, and truly, you’re going to see the passion from them. It’s a great, great show," he added.

Owens was previously married to Fabiana Owens for nearly 18 years and shares two teenage sons with her. Reflecting on his past, he explained that he would not interfere with another person’s pursuit of "happiness," acknowledging that while it can be painful, allowing someone to move on is part of respecting their choice.

Stay tuned for more updates.