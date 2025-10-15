Who did Mel Owens pick on The Golden Bachelor 2025 episode 5? Details explored

The Golden Bachelor 2025 Mel Owens attends the 2025 Disney Upfront (Image via Getty)

Episode 5 of The Golden Bachelor 2025 began with Mel Owens facing six remaining women as he prepared to narrow the group before hometown dates.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Cindy, Peg, and Debbie would move forward, while Carol chose to leave, and Nicolle and Cheryl were later eliminated.

The installment followed a series of spiritual exercises, personal reflections, and one-on-one moments that guided Owens’ choices.

The episode concluded with the three selected women preparing for their upcoming hometown visits, marking a significant step in Owens’ ongoing search for a lasting connection.

The Golden Bachelor's Mel Owens chooses Cindy, Peg, and Debbie for hometown dates

A spiritual retreat tests Owens’ connections

The episode opened with host Jesse Palmer informing the contestants that hometown visits would take place the following week.

Owens would spend time with the women through a group wellness retreat and one private date, with no roses distributed until the final ceremony.

Cindy received the only one-on-one date, while Carol, Cheryl, Debbie, Nicolle, and Peg joined Owens for a group activity focused on spiritual alignment.

Owens told the women that he wanted to observe how his “energy aligns” with each of them. Guided by a shaman, the group was asked to write down their emotions.

Owens wrote “friction,” while several women expressed feelings of “hopelessness” or “unworthy.”

During individual activities, Owens had a mud bath with Peg and described her as a live wire whom he felt he closely aligned with.

He then joined Cheryl for a cold plunge, where she expressed that she had "true feelings" for him.

Debbie and Owens practiced tantric yoga, and she shared that she wanted him to meet her family.

Nicolle participated in a spiritual reading and talked about her career aspirations, which led Owens to say that there were "a few things" that gave him pause.

Carol’s time with Owens took an emotional turn. He described their relationship as expanding but did not anticipate her growing uncertainty.

Privately, Carol expressed doubt about their connection, saying she did not think he was "her guy."

Carol decides to leave the show

After the group retreat, Carol approached Owens to discuss her decision. She explained,

“I need to talk to you about something a little serious. I wanted to connect with you. I'm very interested in you. I really am. But I feel like we haven't had a lot of conversation.”

Owens responded that he respected Carol’s decision and understood she had to prioritize her “feelings.” In a confessional, Owens admitted he was “shocked” by Carol’s choice to depart.

He walked her to the car, ending their time together as the other contestants looked on.

Cindy’s one-on-one and the Rose Ceremony results

Cindy, from Austin, Texas, went on the week’s only private date at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The two went horseback riding before having a picnic.

Owens said that being with Cindy made him feel *relaxed*, describing it as a “powerful thing.” Cindy expressed that she was feeling great about Mel and referred to him as a great man.

Owens marked their time together by presenting her with a star named in her honor.

Before the rose ceremony, Owens spoke with Jesse Palmer about his remaining relationships.

He acknowledged some hesitation regarding Nicolle, saying he was uncertain about “what she does.”

With Carol’s self-elimination, Owens had to send only two women home. At the ceremony, he gave roses to Cindy, Peg, and Debbie, inviting them to visit their hometowns.

Cheryl and Nicolle did not receive roses. As she left, Nicolle remarked that she should be the next “Golden Bachelorette.”

