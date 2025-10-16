"I don't think he's my guy": The Golden Bachelor's Carol self-eliminates due to a lack of connection with Mel Owens

Mel Owens (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 returned with a new episode on October 15, 2025, which saw one woman throw Mel Owens off guard with her unexpected self-elimination.

63-year-old Carol Freeman chose to leave the show because she felt a lack of connection with the male lead.

Consequently, she declared her verdict to the cameras, saying:



“I think I need to be honest with him. I don’t think he’s my guy.”



Her decision left Mel shocked, as he believed they were getting along well and had the potential for a future together.

However, Carol was not on the same page as him.

Thus, she thought it would be best for her to remove herself from the show instead of dragging things out and forcing connections.

Carol is a 63-year-old from Villa Park, California, who came on the show to find her ideal partner. Like Mel, a former NFL player, Carol is also familiar with the world of sports.

The Golden Bachelor star is the family manager and aunt of LA Dodgers player Freddie Freeman.

Carol and Mel’s love for sports brought them together and sparked an instantaneous connection between them.

However, it proved to be insufficient.

Due to the lack of a one-on-one conversation and any development in their relationship, Carol decided to end her time on the show.

The Golden Bachelor’s Carol admits it was hard to leave Mel, as she still cared about him







On the Wednesday, October 15, episode of The Golden Bachelor, 66-year-old Mel Owens and the six remaining women reflected on their relationships ahead of next week’s hometown visits.

As the show was entering its next phase, where the family would be involved, it was crucial for Carol to feel confident about her connection with Mel.

Noting how Cindy was the only person to go on a solo date with the male lead, Carol started to worry about the strength of her relationship with Mel.

Since she had yet to go on a solo date, she began to wonder if continuing her relationship with the male lead would be worth it.



“I don’t feel like I’ve had enough time with him. I need to connect more,” she admitted.



Carol was finally able to spend some quality time with the Golden Bachelor during a group date to the Butterfly Mountain sanctuary in Los Angeles.

While sharing his thoughts on his connection with Carol, Mel said that their relationship was “expanding.”



“That’s why on the last group date, I gave her the rose,” he added.



The Golden Bachelor star further mentioned that he appreciated how Carol was slowly opening up, as he believed that “there’s a lot in there.”

While Mel was under the impression that “everything is going great,” Carol felt otherwise.

While speaking to The Golden Bachelor cameras, she confessed that she was “at a crossroads,” unsure if she should stay or go home.

Ultimately, she decided to share her concerns with Mel, who was taken aback by her “doubt.”



“There's a couple things. I mean, I wanted to connect with you. I'm very interested in you. I really am. But I feel like we haven't had a lot of conversation,” she said.



Carol justified her claim by pointing out that it was time for hometown visits, but she had yet to go on a solo date with him.

That said, she announced her decision to go home. However, Carol noted that it was a hard choice because she “really” cared about him.

Mel, although surprised, accepted her decision, understanding why she chose to put her feelings and well-being first.

Ultimately, Mel walked Carol to a car and hugged her goodbye.



“I’m sad. I mean, it’s hard. I just knew it wasn’t right. He’s a great catch, but he just wasn’t my catch,” Carol said.



Although her journey ended unexpectedly, she was hopeful about finding love.

The episode then saw Mel eliminate Nicolle and Cheryl, advancing Debbie, Peg, and Cindy to the next phase of the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.