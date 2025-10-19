The Golden Bachelor's Cindy wants Mel Owens to bring his "A game" for hometown visit

Mel Owens from The Golden Bachelor (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 star, Cindy Angelcyk Cullers, is eager for her family to meet Mel Owens during the upcoming hometown dates.

However, she fears her family will be hard to impress, which is why she hopes Mel puts his best foot forward.

In an interview with Us Weekly, during The Golden Bachelor Gal’s Brunch on Thursday, October 16, Cindy expressed her thoughts about the impending hometown visit.



“It’s just a tough crowd, and Mel better bring his A game because, right now, we seem to be competing for him, but he’s going to have to bring it to show he’s worthy to be a part of our family. It’s a special group,” she said.



The 60-year-old contestant, vying for Mel’s heart, admitted that she was “a little hesitant” about the meetup.

However, she was also excited, as she believed Mel would do great with her family members and vice versa.

During the October 22 episode, Mel would meet Cindy’s three daughters and her two sons-in-law.

Apart from Cindy, Mel would also be meeting with the families of his two other connections, 62-year-old Peg and 65-year-old Debbie.

The Golden Bachelor star Cindy hopes Mel will be true to himself during hometown visit







After admitting she felt a “little nervous” about the impending meetup, Cindy was hopeful everything would go well.

When asked if she had given any advice to Mel leading up to the hometown dates, Cindy answered in the negative, saying the only information she had given him was the names of her children.



“He kind of knows what they do, and he knows that we have a close relationship,” she added.



However, apart from the basic details, Cindy disclosed that the male lead was “on his own.” She wanted to test him and see if the Golden Bachelor would “swim or sink.”

Despite the pressure and significance of the meetup, Cindy had faith in Mel, as she believed he would get along well with her family members.



“He’s got great chemistry. He makes everybody feel super important in his presence,” Cindy noted.



She stated that it was one of Mel’s “gifts” to align with other people and make them feel important. Consequently, she knew Mel would do well if he was “just true to himself.”

When asked if Cindy thought Mel would get engaged by the end of the season, she said:



“Mel has been hesitant to open up to many of us. I think it’s time for him to break open and see, see if he can bring it all. We know he can bring a lot, but can he bring it all?”



Cindy shares her thoughts on Carol’s self-elimination from the show

Carol removed herself from the show due to a lack of connection with the male lead. Noting how she was unable to get the opportunity to have a one-on-one date with Mel, she began to question the strength of their relationship.

After some deliberation, she decided to leave the show, despite how “hard” it was for her.

While reflecting on Carol’s self-elimination, Cindy noted that it was “really hard” to watch her leave. She said the two of them were the “most alike” and were rooting for each other on the show.

However, she could tell that the moment she got the one-on-one with Mel, Carol took a step back.

According to Cindy, Carol hesitated to introduce Mel to her family without having that extra time with him.

Regardless, she was “proud” of her decision.

Stay tuned for more updates.