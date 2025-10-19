Love Is Blind’s Jordan admits Megan is out of his league in deleted scene

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9’s single father and chicken-smoothie enthusiast Jordan Keltner admitted that his partner, Megan Walerius, was out of his league in a deleted clip.

On October 17, 2025, Netflix released a compilation of scenes that did not make the final cut.

In one segment of the video, Jordan was shown interacting with Megan’s friends when he was asked why he thought Megan was the right person for him.



“I just feel like she’s so easy to commit to, you know, and I’ve never felt that before. She literally checks every box of, like, what I want, you know, and she looks like this, and I’m just, like, I f**king won the lottery pretty much. She’s out of my league,” Jordan said.



The Love Is Blind star admitted that he was amazed he “didn’t fumble that bag.”

Jordan and Megan are currently one of the couples on season 9 of the Netflix series, on their way to the altar.

While fans wait in anticipation to see how their story unfolds, episode 11 of the show saw some tension build between the two of them as they clashed over differences in lifestyles.

While Megan wanted to lead an active life, Jordan preferred enjoying his quiet time.

Love Is Blind star Jordan feels inspired by Megan’s hard work and success







The deleted clip showed Jordan arriving home with flowers to impress Megan’s friends, who were eager to chat with him.

After he settled in, one of Megan’s friends asked him about the first thing he was attracted to in the pods about Megan.

Jordan answered that he liked how mature and ambitious Megan was. Moreover, he credited her for making him “dig deep” and reflect on himself.

Being with Megan made the Love Is Blind star realize that he could be vulnerable with her and have deep conversations, and even cry, things he never thought could be important to a man.

After insisting that she was too good for him, Jordan was asked how he felt when he saw Megan arriving in her Range Rover, highlighting the financial differences between them.



“I know she had to earn that, and I think it’s super cool that she worked so hard that she can drive a cool car, and it’s inspiring ‘cause I would love to do the same,” he explained.



Megan’s friends appreciated Jordan's response, noting that some of Megan’s previous partners were “not as secure” with her financial stability or her “lucrative” lifestyle.

Consequently, as friends, they wanted to make sure she was marrying someone who would understand that “Megan can take care of herself.”

But at the same time, they did not want Jordan to feel “demasculinated.”

Jordan assured them that that would not be the case, saying he drove a “s**tty car” (Kia) by choice.

He concluded by saying that he was “proud of her,” which further impressed Megan’s friends.

They appreciated how he put Megan “on a pedestal,” saying that no one had done that with her in her past relationships.

Lastly, he juggled lemons in a light-hearted attempt to entertain his partner’s friends.

What does Megan do for a living?

Megan is an entrepreneur, and according to her LinkedIn, she founded VEYDA, which is a wellness business that offers virtual and in-person memberships at different health clubs.

According to the VEYDA’s LinkedIn bio, the company is “setting a new standard in personalized wellness and preventive health.”

They deliver nutrition, recovery services, and more to their customers.

