Dancing with the Stars alum Bindi Irwin reveals entire family relocated to U.S. to support brother Robert on the show

Bindi Irwin with brother, Robert, and mother, Terri (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars alum and season 21 champion Bindi Irwin spoke to Joey Graziadei about the importance of family and how she is supporting her brother Robert Irwin on season 34 of the ABC competition.

In an episode of the Dancing with the Stars podcast, released on October 16, 2025, Bindi revealed that she and her entire family relocated to the United States for three months to stand by Robert while he competed on the show.

Bindi admitted that it was a “tricky decision” because they lived at Australia Zoo and their “whole world” revolved around their conservation work.

But even then, there were certain things that she chose to prioritize.



“But more than anything else, it’s about being together as a family and supporting each other,” Bindi expressed.



She recalled her season, noting how her family was by her side “every step of the way,” especially Robert, who was 10 or 11 at the time.

Consequently, Bindi wanted to give back now that her brother was in the same position.

Robert is currently a participant on season 34 of the series, paired with pro dance partner Witney Carson.

Dancing with the Stars’ former champion Bindi Irwin shares the family values she wants her daughter to learn







Bindi shared that she wanted to teach her daughter, Grace, about the importance of family and “unconditional love.”

The Dancing with the Stars champion mentioned that after losing her father, Steve Irwin, “so early on,” she learned that “life is short.”



“You know, as an 8-year-old girl, ny dad was the strongest person I knew and losing him was really difficult because it was quite scary. You know, losing the one person who you thought was absolutely untouchable. It was really difficult and scary,” Bindi said.



She added that although that grief would exist forever, it taught her the importance of life and helped her see how “precious” it was.

Consequently, she hoped to pass on the same teachings to her daughter as well.



“You have to seize every opportunity to be with the ones that you love. You have to take that important trip, spend that weekend together, call your loved one and tell them how much they mean to you because we only have so much time in our lives,” she added.



Bindi hoped that as Grace grew older, she would always remember that the “true meaning of life” was “unconditional love.”

Bindi Irwin shares her thoughts on Robert Irwin’s Dedication Night performance

In the October 14 episode, which was Dedication Night, Robert did a contemporary number and dedicated it to his mother, while also honoring his late father.

Reflecting on the performance, Bindi opined that it was “so perfect” to watch Robert dedicate it to their mother, whom she called “the strongest woman in the world.”

Bindi also praised her mother for single-handedly raising her and Robert after their father’s death.



“She kept our family together while she was grieving. She made sure we were okay when she was in her darkest hour and that is something to be celebrated, to applaud,” the alum noted.



Looking back on Robert’s act, Bindi pointed out that it was not only emotional but also a “beautiful, happy moment.”

Moreover, she believed it was “extraordinary” how Robert was able to convey such a big message through his dance.

Lastly, she appreciated how she and her brother were able to use the platform to spread awareness about conservation.

