The Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K. Williams predicts prison time for RHOP’s Wendy and Eddie Osefo amid their ongoing fraud case

RHOP star Wendy Osefo attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K. Williams addressed the potential legal consequences The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy Osefo and Eddie Osefo are facing following their recent arrests for alleged fraud.

Speaking on the October 16 episode of Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, Williams stated,

She further noted that the couple’s public profile and race could influence the handling of their case, explaining that their status as "wealthy, famous, Black people" might play a role.

Williams highlighted comments made by the state attorney as a key indication of the seriousness of the charges.

RHONY Eboni K. Williams comments on The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo’s fraud case and potential prison time

Arrest and charges

The Osefos were arrested on October 9 on charges including insurance fraud, conspiracy fraud, and making false statements to a police officer, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Wendy Osefo, 41, faces 16 charges, seven of which are felonies. Eddie Osefo, 41, faces 18 charges, including nine felonies. Both posted separate $50,000 bonds and were released on October 10.

A representative for the couple confirmed their release, explaining that Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, were back home safely with their family and in "good spirits." They expressed gratitude for the support from friends, fans, and colleagues and noted that the Osefos, with their legal team, are preparing for their day in court while requesting privacy to focus on family and the legal process.

Details of the alleged fraud

Court documents allege that the Osefos reported a burglary at their home in April 2024. They stated that after returning from a trip to Jamaica, several designer handbags and jewelry items were missing. Investigators noted,

“There was a screen with damage laying on the roof, and the window was not locked. To go in or out of that window, one has to step on the toilet. The toilet lid was down and had no debris on it. When Sheriff’s office personnel stepped onto the roof and back into the home, they tracked roof ‘grit’ back inside."

Investigators explained in detail that the Osefos had an ADT system and a ring camera, mentioning that they had turned on the ADT alarm before going on vacation.

No movements were detected inside the house during the night, but there was some activity, for example, package deliveries, which were "monitored remotely" by the couple.

Investigators dug deeper into Eddie’s statement to the police, in which he mentioned that he hadn’t disclosed multiple insurance claims.

Authorities went through the store records, social media posts, and emails that showed some of the items that were allegedly stolen and reported had been returned for full refunds.

Examples included a Dior shirt returned in January 2023 and a Gucci wallet returned two weeks after purchase in 2018.

Ongoing investigation and court proceedings

The investigation also referenced evidence showing Wendy wearing her diamond anniversary band after the alleged burglary. Additionally, emails between the Osefos were cited in the court documents. In one, Eddie reportedly asked Wendy about adding "additional high-value items" to their inventory listing and later indicated he was trying to reach the policy maximum of $423,000.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court in November to address the charges. Eboni K. Williams’ comments on the podcast suggest that if the couple is convicted, they would face prison time. Williams emphasized the broader impact of insurance fraud, noting that the state attorney stated,

“Don’t think of insurance fraud as a victimless crime. He didn’t have to say that. That was making sure the first foundational premise of his remarks was that this impacts you and me.

She added that the situation affects all Americans with insurance policies, noting that it harms everyone when "people go about the business of committing insurance fraud."

Stay tuned for more updates.