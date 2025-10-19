Sister Wives’ Kody Brown confronts his emotional ‘trauma’ and wonders if his marriage to Robyn can survive the fallout

Sister Wives star Kody Brown attends the Fox's "Special Forces" Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Kody Brown is navigating significant changes in his family following the separations from three of his four wives. His marriage to Robyn Brown has shifted from a plural arrangement to a monogamous one, requiring adjustments for both spouses.

The upcoming episode of Sister Wives focuses on how Kody and Robyn are managing the aftermath of these changes, including the impact on their daily lives, emotional well-being, and family decisions.

The episode explores the evolving dynamics in the Brown family, including relocation choices and personal reflections, without commentary or added interpretation.

Kody and Robyn Brown navigate changes after the Sister Wives separations

Robyn Brown on becoming the only wife

Robyn Brown talked about her change of perspective when she turned out to be the only spouse of the Brown family, saying that her experience was quite different from what she had expected at first. She mentioned that being the only wife was good in some ways, but also had some difficult moments that she had not thought of. Robyn said that she was not going to pretend that her life was "planned" and pointed out that her experience was way different from the one she had imagined when she joined the Brown family as a plural marriage partner and had certain expectations. She further clarified her intentions regarding plural marriage: “While I love Kody, I did not ever intend or expect or want to have him to myself. I always wanted to live plural marriage. I wanted to live my religion.”

Kody Brown on value and marriage dynamics

Kody Brown thought about the impact of the separations of his other wives on his relationship with Robyn. He said that Robyn got married to him on the condition of plural marriage and with the expectation of plural marriage. Moreover, he said that when the other wives left, he wondered if his "value" to her had been lowered. Kody pointed out that this doubt still haunts him, and he is still figuring out how the changes in their family structure might have affected Robyn's view and their coming marriage interaction.

Kody also shared his perspective on the original basis of their covenant, telling his brother,

“We made our covenant on the basis of having the other wives.”

Timeline of Kody Brown’s marriages and family decisions

In 1990, Kody Brown married Meri Brown and then in 1993, he married Janelle Brown in a spiritual union and the same followed with Christine Brown in 1994.

After a spiritual wedding with Robyn in 2010, Kody divorced Meri in 2014, and then married Robyn legally and adopted her three children from a previous marriage.

Christine and Janelle subsequently separated from Kody between 2021 and 2023. The couple’s decision to sell their Flagstaff, Arizona, home was described by Kody as motivated by personal and family changes:

“There was such a want to change my environment. That’s just from pain. That’s just something to do with trauma, emotional trauma.”

The episode on Sunday, October 19, features how Kody and Robyn are dealing with the change from a plural to a monogamous marriage.

Each partner shares their own experience and insight into the changes necessitated by their different situation, and concentrates on the aspects that touched them emotionally, the decisions concerning the family, as well as the changes in relationships in the Brown family.

