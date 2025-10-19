90 Day Fiancé star Nikki Exotika recovers at home after post-surgery bleeding issues from breast implant procedure

Nikki from 90 Day Fiancé season 10 (Image via Instagram/@nikkiexotika)

Nikki Exotika, known from 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, is currently in the hospital following a breast reconstruction procedure.

A friend of the reality star shared updates on Instagram, reporting that Exotika was “very weak” after the surgery and had experienced “excessive bleeding.”

The updates noted that her blood pressure was dropping to concerning levels and that she refused a blood transfusion.

Doctors monitored her overnight, and medication was administered to stabilize her condition. Exotika has since returned home but continues to experience pain and blood drainage.

Updates are being shared with followers through her social media account.

Nikki Exotika’s surgical history

Exotika, who appeared on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, previously detailed her ongoing medical issues on Instagram. On August 13, she uploaded a video explaining the need for multiple surgeries following complications from a 2019 breast procedure.

She mentioned that she needed a "barrage of surgeries" following the last operation, which resulted in a significant infection and scar tissue surrounding her breast implant. At that moment, Exotika clarified that the intended procedures involved removing scar tissue, fat grafting, and placing new implants.

The post outlined her surgical plan, which she described as necessary to address longstanding complications. Exotika stated,

“The surgery should’ve been done a few years ago, but I had a lot going on in my life, and now it’s time to take care of it. I need to gain 15 pounds, because they need to do fat grafting, a capsulectomy, and exchange of implants.”

Hospital update following complications

A friend of Exotika, who identified himself as Mike, shared details on Instagram about her condition after the most recent procedure. He stated that the reality star was recuperating from a "very complicated surgery" that resulted in significant "bleeding."

As per Mike, the clarification given by the medical team was that her blood was quite "thin," leading to the excessive bleeding during the operation, and her blood pressure continued to fall to an alarming level, necessitating her overnight observation for analysis.

He further noted,

“She admitted to me she took Advil a few days before for her headaches ,which contains NSAID, she’s very weak. She refused a blood transfusion. Her family and I are very worried. Right now we are just praying she will pull through.”

Later updates indicated that doctors administered blood pressure medication, stabilizing her condition.

Current condition and recovery

Exotika posted an update on her Instagram Story confirming that she is now at home, though her recovery is ongoing. She wrote,

“I’m very weak and in a lot of pain. I’m still draining a lot of blood after my breast reconstruction surgery.”

She emphasized that medical monitoring and care are continuing as she recovers from the procedure. Her hospital stay included monitoring overnight due to concerns about blood loss and blood pressure, as reported by Mike.

Visitors were restricted at the request of her family to ensure focused care. The reality star’s updates and her friend’s posts provided a timeline of her condition from surgery to stabilization and discharge.

Nikki Exotika’s experience highlights the medical steps she has taken to address complications from prior breast surgeries. As of the most recent reports, she is under ongoing care at home and continues to recover from the procedure, with family and friends providing updates to followers on her health status.

