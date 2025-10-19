Gen V season 2 episode 8: Release date, what to expect, where to watch and more

Gen V season 2 episode 8, ‘’Trojan,’’ is set to premiere on October 22, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. So, the finale episode of Gen V season 2 is just around the corner, releasing this Wednesday.

The seventh episode of Gen V has also revealed the long-awaited and much-speculated question of the entire series: Whether the man lying in the hyperbaric chamber is Thomas Godolkin.

It has turned out that the burnt man whom Cipher has held captive is Thomas Godolkin, who was presumably dead in the lab fire accident. However, he survived and took a normal human being, Doug Brightbill, as a source for his plans to work out. There is no Dean Cipher; it has been Doug Brightbill (human with no superpowers), who has been a human puppet of Godolkin, and he has been controlling his mind and actions for all this time.

So, Marie’s attempt to heal the burnt man has invited a lot of threats and danger, which is awaited to be seen in the finale episode of Gen V.

The official synopsis of Gen V season 2 reads:

‘’School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.’’

Release date of Gen V season 2 episode 8

Gen V season 2 episode 8, ‘’Trojan,’’ is set to be released on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. To stream on Prime Video, one needs to get its subscription, which starts at $8.99/month, whereas its Amazon Prime Membership costs $14.99/ month. Its yearly subscription plan costs $139.

Release timings of the eighth episode of Gen V across various time zones are listed in the table below

Time Zone Release Time Release Date PT (Pacific Time – US & Canada) 12:00 AM October 22, 2025 ET (Eastern Time – US & Canada) 3:00 AM October 22, 2025 BRT (Brasília Time) 4:00 AM October 22, 2025 BST (British Summer Time) 8:00 AM October 22, 2025 CEST (Central European Summer Time) 9:00 AM October 22, 2025 IST (India Standard Time) 12:30 PM October 22, 2025 JST (Japan Standard Time) 4:00 PM October 22, 2025 AET (Australian Eastern Time) 5:00 PM October 22, 2025 NZDT (New Zealand Daylight Time) 7:00 PM October 22, 2025

How many episodes are there in Gen V season 2?

The second season of Gen V consists of eight episodes, and the series is going to conclude its second season this Wednesday by dropping its finale episode.

The three episodes premiered on September 17, 2025, and then it started to follow a weekly release schedule, releasing a new episode every week on Wednesdays.

Gen V season 1 and all the remaining seven episodes of season 2 are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s a complete episode guide of Gen V season 2

Episode number Title Release date Episode 1 New Year, New You September 17, 2025 Episode 2 Justice Never Forgets September 17, 2025 Episode 3 H is for Humans September 17, 2025 Episode 4 Bags September 24, 2025 Episode 5 The Kids Are Not Alright October 1, 2025 Episode 6 Cooking Lessons October 8, 2025 Episode 7 Hell Week October 15, 2025 Episode 8 Trojan October 22, 2025

A brief recap of Gen V season 2 episode 7

In Gen V season 2 episode 7, we saw major secrets unfold. First, Marie’s powers are extraordinary as she heals the burnt man (Thomas Godolkin) and even cures Polarity’s seizure attacks, causing him to use his powers all over again.

However, when Polarity overpowered Cipher in the training room, he revealed that he is Doug Brightbill and ‘’Cipher’’ has been just a human vessel, which was following Godolkin’s orders. He used his psychic controlling abilities and kept Doug as his puppet.

Marie, who thought that Thomas could help fight Cipher, has brought in a huge threat for the supes in Godolkin University. Thomas aims to make ‘’god-tier’’ superheroes just like Marie, and he wants weak supes to be dead.

In the previous episode, he even made one weak supe kill himself through his mind-controlling powers, and is now on a mission to do the same with other unfit supes. How Marie and her friends will deal with him and what the finale is going to set the stage for The Boys is yet to be seen this Wednesday as Gen V season 2 episode 8 comes out on October 22, 2025.