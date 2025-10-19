Tulsa King season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Did Jeremiah Dunmire ruin the big launch event of Montague Distillers?

Tulsa King season 3 episode 5, ‘’On the Rocks,’’ picks up its plot right after Dwight takes back the fifty from Dunmire, and his crew is all set to launch the Montague Distillers. However, Jeremiah Dunmire already hinted at a threat of what was about to come when he said that ‘’Mr Manfredi can take nothing from him that he can’t take back’’ and that’s exactly what happened.

The episode, which was all about Dwight’s big day, where he would launch the 50-year-old bourbon worth $150 million among big investors and liquor critics, took a horrific turn when Jeremiah interrupted the event.

It's for sure that launching this distillery business for Dwight is a big task, as the Dunmires are always looking out for a way to get their hands on the bourbon, and make Manfredi out of taking over the liquor business, which he has been looking for a while now.

Tulsa King season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Montague Distilleries’ grand opening is ruined

Amidst the preparation of the launch day, Bill gets a call from Vince enquiring about the status of their bourbon business. Quiet Ray has asked him to take the updates, but Bill refuses to give any information and said,

‘’If Quiet Ray has an issue with Dwight, Quiet Ray should call Dwight. That’s the right thing to do, not this dumb conversation.’’

Meanwhile, Dunmire is planning to ruin the event happening tonight. With no trust in his son, Cole, as he failed to protect the ‘’liquor business online and even got captured by Dwight,’’ he has cooked up a revenge all by himself.

He meets A.G. Sackrider and threatens him to somehow obstruct Dwight’s event by sending in a health inspector and shutting down the ‘’filthy event’’ and his bourbon business altogether, creating a negative impact on the guests.

Leery, the health inspector, barged into the event with no prior warning and asked to visit the barrel room. He was observing the barrel room and was pointing out major problems, including infestation, dust, and many other issues that could shut down the business. But before Goodie could convince him in his way, Bigfoot made an unexpected move and tumbled down the barrels on him, leading to his death.

When Dumnire gets no update from Leery, he visits the distillery, and the glitz and glam of the party turn into complete chaos. Dunmire claimed in front of the guests that the booze belongs to him and it was created by his formula, which he has been working on with Cleo’s father, Theo.

The official launch was completely spoiled, but Dwight has not lost hope. He claims that his crew will come back stronger than before and will rebuild the brand’s image.

Meanwhile, Mitch, Goodie, and Bigfoot tell Dwight to see what havoc has been created in the barrel room. They could not get rid of Leery's body as he was a state official and everyone would look around for him, so Dwight told them to implicate it as a ‘’workplace accident,’’ and to not worry about it anymore.

Dwight meets Dexter Deacon at Bred 2 Buck Saloon in Tulsa King season 3 episode 5

Bill, who could possibly betray Dwight by joining hands with Ray, chooses to stay loyal and informs Manfredi that Vince has called him and was sniffing around bourbon, and is even worried, as he does not want it to just slide with New York. He even shared that one of his wire places in Blue Hills has just been raided, and is suspicious about Armand’s involvement in it.

Dwight is no longer scared of whatever threats are about to come at the bourbon business. He said to Bill,

‘’You know, I don’t care about Quiet Ray or the feds or any threat, real or imagined. This is F..F****ng big for me. This could be the greatest opportunity in my life and it comes with danger. I don’t f****ng care. I am ready for it.’’

With that, Dwight gets a call from Watch Repair. We see Dwight always saves his enemies' numbers with such hilarious names, first Musso as D**khead, and now the dangerous terrorist Dexter Deacon as Watch Repair. Deacon asks him to meet him to make a deal, but Dwight refuses as he has a big launch event to attend.

Deacon gives him a moment to think, however, before he could say anything, Musso calls Dwight and tells him that no matter how much busy he is, his priority should be Musso’s orders and not his bourbon business.

Musso is tapping Dwight for sure, and with no options left, Dwight agrees to meet Dexter at the Bred 2 Buck Saloon. When Dexter asks what deal he has to make, Dwight replies that Jeremiah Dunmire’s house needs to be blown up.

He tells him that he wants to cut out the competition, and just right after that, Dexter asks for a huge amount for the work to be done. Dwight gets the money, and the plan starts moving. However, Bill’s men were following Dwight too and clicked some of the pictures of Dexter when he stepped out of the saloon.

Bill confronts Dwight about the same towards the end of Tulsa King season 3 episode 5, and is speculating that Dwight might be running a secret side plan to cut him out of the business. Soon after their conversation, Bill leaves Dwight’s place and is surrounded by police. He is arrested. Whose move it is, who asked to arrest Bill, and how Dwight is going to solve the matter are awaited to be seen in the upcoming episode, releasing next week.