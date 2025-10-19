90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Yara & Jovi struggle to reignite intimacy as “dry spell” takes a toll on their marriage

Yara from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@yarazaya)

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared the details of their once pleasurable marital relationship turning sour. The two admitted that they are going through a “dry spell” that has diminished their physical closeness.

In the most recent episode, Yara recounted the influence of Jovi’s remarks about her looks on her mood and pointed out that the situation made it hardest to have sex in the bedroom.

The couple’s repeated problems with intimacy have been discussed by the cast of the show and the fans, and they are still going through these issues while keeping up their family life.

Yara and Jovi address marital intimacy challenges on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Yara responds to Jovi’s comments on her appearance

Yara and Jovi met in Budapest in 2018 and were married in 2020 in Las Vegas at a wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The couple has a daughter, Mylah, who recently turned five years old. Jovi acknowledged her birthday on Instagram on September 3, 2025, highlighting Mylah’s "joy and happiness" in their life.

In one episode, Yara addressed Jovi’s remarks regarding her appearance in her younger years. She told the cameras that she was upset by what she perceived as critical comments from her husband.

Jovi clarified that he never called his wife "ugly" when she was younger and added that he did not intend to offend her. Yara stated,

“I don’t want to get grilled for something I didn’t even mean to say,” highlighting her emotional response.

The couple’s friends, Loren Brovarnik and Andrei Castravet, also discussed the situation, with Loren suggesting that Jovi’s comments may be linked to his own insecurities, a view Andrei supported.

Disclosure of bedroom life challenges

Yara discussed her personal coping mechanisms and her priorities outside of intimacy. During a girls’ outing, she described her interest in shopping and mentioned that due to her situation with Jovi, she plans to buy "a lot."

While addressing her marital intimacy, she explained that they are not currently sexually active. She said,

“Me and Jovi are going through this dry spell."

Yara also remarked on the contrast between her social circle and her own experiences, noting that she has "no Rolex and no sexual activity," reflecting her current perspective on her bedroom life.

Jovi has made attempts to reconnect, including flirting with Yara in previous episodes, but the couple continues to face difficulties.

In the September 28 episode, Yara and Jovi joined Loren and Alexei Brovarnik for a double date that included a game of “Never Have I Ever” and a review of old photos.

During the conversation, Jovi commented on Yara’s teenage photos, describing her appearance as "unrecognizable." Yara responded by suggesting he should get his own room, indicating the emotional effect of the remarks.

In a confessional interview, she explained that the comments were very "hurtful" and told Jovi he should have known better.

In a confessional interview, she explained, “It’s just really hurtful that you would bring it up, Jovi. You should know better.” Jovi clarified his perspective, saying,

“I mean, Yara, you were a kid. I said you look different now than you looked in the past. I mean, it’s no secret. You had some work done. The truth is the truth and that’s it. I don’t think it’s that bad.”

Stay tuned for more updates.