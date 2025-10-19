Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN) will light up the October sky — here’s when and where to look

BIG PINE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS appears over the Eastern Sierra mountains as it transitions into the evening sky shortly after sunset, as seen from the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest area, on October 12, 2024 near Big Pine, California. The coma, or comet head, measures approximately 130,000 miles (209,000 kilometers) in diameter and the tail stretches out for about 18 million miles (29 million km). The comet will not return for another 80,000 years. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A new visitor is passing through the night sky this month. Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN) is now visible from Earth and will shine across the October sky. People will be able to see it with binoculars, and in some places, even with the naked eye. It’s a good chance for anyone who loves the night sky to watch something special.

A bright guest in the October sky

Astronomers say Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN) is moving through the inner part of our solar system. It will come closest to the Sun this month. When a comet gets near the Sun, its icy surface starts to melt. This releases gas and dust, forming the glowing tail we see from Earth. That’s what makes comets look so bright and beautiful in the sky.

Experts believe the comet will be easiest to spot in mid to late October. People in the Northern Hemisphere can look for it before sunrise, while those in the Southern Hemisphere may see it later in the evening.​

When and where to look

The best time to watch Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN) will be around the middle of October when the skies are darker and the Moon is less bright. To see it, look toward the eastern horizon just before sunrise.

Astronomers recommend using a stargazing app or star map to help locate it. The comet will appear as a small, glowing patch in the sky. You’ll have a better view if you go somewhere away from city lights. Even though it may not be as bright as other famous comets, it will still be worth watching for anyone who enjoys skywatching.

Why comets are special

Comets are made of ice, dust, and rocks — materials left over from when the solar system was first formed more than 4 billion years ago. When they travel close to the Sun, they heat up and start to shine. That’s why they often look like glowing balls with long, trailing tails.

Scientists study comets like SWAN to learn more about the early solar system. These objects can tell us how planets formed and what materials might have helped shape Earth long ago.

Tips for watching the comet

If you plan to watch Comet SWAN, try to find a place with a clear view of the sky and no bright lights around. Use binoculars or a small telescope for a closer look. The comet might even show a soft green color — caused by gases glowing when sunlight hits them.

It’s best to check the weather before heading out to make sure the sky will be clear. You can also bring a star map or app to help you find the right spot in the sky.

A rare and beautiful moment

Comet C/2025 R2 (SWAN) takes thousands of years to travel around the Sun. Once it moves past us, it won’t return for a very long time.

This makes October a rare chance to see something truly special. Whether you use a telescope, binoculars, or just your eyes, the sight of Comet SWAN is a quiet reminder of how big and beautiful our universe is. Watching it streak across the dark sky is a small but magical way to connect with the wonders above.