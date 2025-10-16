"Definitely surprised": The Golden Bachelor's Jesse Palmer responds to Nicolle asking Mel to kiss her "for the camera"

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer recently shared his thoughts on Mel Owen’s final three pick, while also commenting on how Nicolle asked Mel to kiss her “for the camera” in the October 15 episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on October 15, 2025, Jesse was asked what he thought about Nicolle’s influencer ambitions and a particular moment when she told the male lead to:



“Give me a kiss for the camera.”



Jesse confessed he was thrown off guard, as it was something he had not expected any of the women to say.



“I was definitely surprised, and I wondered if Mel was taken aback by those comments as well. Nicolle mentioning the cameras sounds like someone who is too aware that they’re on a TV show,” he expressed.



Nicolle made headlines earlier in the series when she openly admitted that she hoped the ABC show would help her launch her career as an influencer, as she wanted to attain the “Housewives status.”

According to her, she was not dating Mel but the whole of America, and it was her way of getting the exposure she wanted from the show.

Jesse, however, was shocked to see how comfortably she admitted her agenda in front of Mel.

Unfortunately, Mel eliminated Nicolle, putting an end to her time on the show.

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer discusses Mel’s guarded behavior, Carol’s unexpected exit, and more







Despite causing a ruckus among the ladies with her unfiltered confession, Nicolle continued to stir the pot in the October 15 episode.

Like Jesse noted, Nicolle was “too aware” of her TV presence and was determined to make the most out of it.

So, while exiting the show, she told Mel:



“When it doesn’t work out with the one you pick, ‘cause it probably won’t, you call me.”



Although she was disappointed in Mel for letting her go, she was hopeful about her chances of being cast as The Golden Bachelorette.

In the Entertainment Weekly interview, Jesse also spoke about Mel’s guarded behavior, noting how he did not reciprocate when the women professed their love to him.



“Love is a big word, and I think Mel is being careful not to use it too liberally,” Jesse explained.



He noted that although Mel avoided the possibility of hurting the women later on by being careful with his words, he also stepped back from giving them the “validation” they sought.

Jesse explained that the women were at that stage where they wanted Mel to express his feelings, especially with “hometowns looming.”

When asked about Carol’s decision to remove herself from the show due to a lack of connection between her and Mel, Jesse said:



“I respect Carol for her decision. At the end of the day, it’s a personal decision for her, and she followed her heart.”



The latest episode also showcased Mel going horseback riding with Cindy, during which he refused to showcase his fear, as it was “not a part of the vocabulary.”

Jesse shared that as football players, they were taught to be “tough” and not ask for help or “show weakness.”

While Mel was “as tough as they come,” Jesse hoped he would remove the front and tap into his vulnerabilities and express them.

Jesse also commented on Cheryl’s exit, admitting he was “heartbroken” to see her leave.

He believed she was “sweet” and deserved to find someone who would love her.

According to the host of The Golden Bachelor, the “cast of women was so amazing,” they could all be leads in subsequent spin-offs.

Stay tuned for more updates.