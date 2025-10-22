The Golden Bachelor Season 2 Episode 6 recap: Mel faces tough choices as the final rose nears

Mel Owens from the Golden Bachelor (PImage Via Getty)

In Episode 6 of The Golden Bachelor Season 2, lead Mel Owens meets the families of his final three women during hometown week, confronts hard questions about his commitment, and makes his toughest rose ceremony decision yet.

The episode sets the stage for the Fantasy Suites and finale with high emotional stakes and lingering doubts.

Episode 6 of The Golden Bachelor: Mel Owens







Mel’s journey brings him to three distinct hometowns: Las Vegas for Peg Munson, Denver for Debbie Siebers, and Austin for Cindy Angelcyk Cullers.

Each date highlights where the relationships stand and where they don’t, as Mel inches closer to his final decision.

Peg Munson’s gate (Las Vegas)

During Peg’s hometown date, Mel tours the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Headquarters and meets Peg’s daughter, Dakota, and other family members.

The tone turns serious when Dakota asks Mel direct and pointed questions about his feelings. When asked if he was in love with her mom, Mel said,



“I’m not in love with your mom, yet. Because I’m not at that stage yet.”



He also admitted when asked if he could see himself with Peg after the show, “I don’t know.”

Dakota later told cameras



“Mel’s answers are not necessarily what I needed to hear for where they’re at in this process, nor do I think that’s what my mom deserves. … My biggest concern is that you’re not being appreciated as much as you should.”



The date underscores a key issue: Peg wants a steady future, but Mel’s uncertainty lands with impact.

Debbie Siebers’ Date (Denver)

Next, Mel visits Debbie in Denver and meets her family at Red Rocks. Debbie opens up about a past relationship, explaining:



“I was with him for a couple of years. Right before I was gonna turn 51, I knew he was gonna propose. I knew he had a little bit of depression, but he hid a lot from me. … Two weeks after our breakup, my ex took his life. It altered me forever. I felt a lot of guilt. I had to work through a lot of pain. It took me 10 years.”



Mel listens attentively, but his measured reaction raises questions about whether the emotional depth of her story is being matched.

While the family meeting goes smoothly, the date’s mood is quieter, and Mel’s responses give less indication of where his heart truly lies.

Cindy Angelcyk Cullers’ Date (Austin)

In Austin, Mel meets Cindy’s three daughters and explores her world. Cindy tells Mel:



“You made me feel safe and secure … I’m falling for you.”



When asked by her daughter, Sarah, if Mel could see himself with Cindy in 20 years, he replies: “Potentially.”

Sarah later remarks in a confessional:



“It seems like Mel may either be a little unsure or a little bit tight-lipped about how much he loves my mom and sees a future with my mom. … I’m a little bit worried about the long-term relationship that we know my mom wants.”



Cindy, however, states that Mel’s presence has “brought me closer.” The date highlights the push-and-pull of vulnerability and hesitation.

The Golden Bachelor: Rose Ceremony

Back at the mansion, Mel addresses all three women about his journey and choices, stating:



“I don’t use the word ‘love’ lightly. I’ve only been in love once in my life, and the divorce it hurt. So it’s complicated.”



He also reflects on his earlier controversy and his shift in perspective:



“When I first spoke with the group about the podcast, I had my own personal mea culpa. I thought that I wanted a certain type of woman. And I still do … But I have a very very very difficult decision.”



Ultimately, Mel gives the first rose to Peg and the second rose to Cindy, meaning Debbie is eliminated.

During their final conversation, Mel walks Debbie out, and they share an emotional goodbye.

The episode ends with the notation that next up is the Women Tell All special event, followed by the final two and Fantasy Suites in Antigua.

The Golden Bachelor: Looking Ahead

With only two women remaining, The Golden Bachelor Season 2’s momentum ramps sharply.

The hometown dates exposed strengths and weaknesses in Mel’s relationships, and his rose decisions emphasize the weight of his next steps.

The upcoming episodes will answer whether Mel’s cautious approach yields the kind of romantic clarity he’s searching for — and if the remaining two women feel confident in his readiness for what lies ahead on The Golden Bachelor.

Stay tuned for more updates.