Who did Mel Owens eliminate ahead of The Golden Bachelor finale?

Mel Owens from The Golden Bachelor (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 returned with a new episode on October 22, 2025, which saw Mel Owens end one participant’s journey on the show and reveal his final two.

The three women vying for the bachelor’s heart were Cindy, Debbie, and Peg, but only two could advance.

After much deliberation, Mel eliminated 65-year-old Debbie, taking Cindy, 60, and Peg, 62, to the last stage of the show.



“Debbie is genuine, and she deserves love. To say goodbye is very, very difficult. My heart doesn’t feel okay with it. It just doesn’t,” Mel said after announcing his verdict.



While speaking to the evictee, the Golden Bachelor apologized for ending her journey “this way.”

He assured Debbie that she had touched his heart “in more ways than one,” but she left broken-hearted, displeased with his ultimate choice.

Debbie broke down in tears as soon as she stepped inside the car to be escorted away.



“I put myself out there in such a giant way, only to have yet another disappointment. It’s beyond painful,” she said to the cameras.



With that, Cindy and Peg advanced to the finale, where Mel will make his final choice before closing the season.

What happened during Debbie’s hometown date with Mel Owens on The Golden Bachelor?







Unlike the other two women, Debbie’s hometown date with Mel was an emotional one.

She brought the bachelor to Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado, where she opened up about a dark and complicated experience from her past—the reason she had not introduced her family to a partner in 14 years.

Debbie shared that her last relationship had a “tragic ending.” It was a relationship of two years, in which her partner suffered from depression.



“Right before I was going to turn 51, I knew he was gonna propose, but I knew he had a little bit of depression. But he hid a lot from me, and within maybe six months, I just started seeing this behavior, and it was pretty heavy,” she added.



Debbie said that she had tried breaking up with him “a couple times” but couldn't.

While she knew she needed to get away, she could not break away because of her feelings for him.

After feeling conflicted, she ultimately sought help from a therapist, who gave her the courage to end her relationship.



“And, like, two weeks later, the horrible thing is, he took his life, and it altered me forever,” Debbie said.



The Golden Bachelor star shared that the incident impacted her severely as she had to make her way through “a lot of pain” and “guilt” to be able to date again.

After listening to her vulnerabilities, Mel caught up with Debbie’s family. However, before the bachelor took his leave, she told him that he would “be a welcome member” of her family.

Mel, on the other hand, was pleased with the pace of their relationship, as he believed their future was bright.

While speaking to the cameras, Debbie shared her feelings for Mel, saying:



“My feelings have grown so much for Mel today. It's tough to say goodbye, knowing that the next time I see him, it might be the last.



She continued:



“I never thought I would have these feelings for any man again because I had gone through hell and back, and if he doesn't choose me, I would be extraordinarily devastated.”



Unfortunately, Debbie’s fears turned into reality as she failed to secure a rose from Mel at the rose ceremony.

The bachelor’s choice deeply hurt her, as she called it “yet another disappointment.”

Stay tuned for more updates.