Selling the OC's cast's relationship rundown: Who's coupled up and who's single now

Cast of Selling the OC (Image Via Getty)

Selling the OC is a spin-off of the reality show Selling Sunset. The show follows the lives of the agents of the Oppenheim Group.

The first season of the show premiered on August 24, 2022, on Netflix with eight episodes. The second season aired in September 2023, whereas its third season dropped on May 3, 2024.

The Oppenheim Group caters to high-end clients, and the show gives us a glimpse into the professional and personal relationships of the agents. Selling the OC star Jason Oppenheim is the co-founder of the Oppenheim Group.

Selling the OC's cast: More about who is single and who is taken now







Here are some of the current relationship statuses of the cast members as reported by US Weekly on October 17, 2025

Alex Hall

Alexandra “Alex” Hall was previously married to Neil Flores. The couple went their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

Alex caught the audience's attention due to her relationship with Tyler. The duo was often spotted together after Tyler called off his marriage to Brittany Snow.

Sparks flew between Alex and Tyler during season 2 of Selling the OC, where she made out with him in a hot tub.

Alex is reportedly dating someone else and was spotted kissing a mystery man in California.

Tyler Stanaland

Tyler was married to Brittany Snow, but the duo went their separate ways in September 2022. He made headlines during the show due to his intimate relationship with co-stars Alex and Polly. He was caught kissing both of them on camera during the second season.



While he called Alex “his close friend” and talked about figuring out their relationship, his kiss with Polly was brushed off by him and was termed as a "drunken kiss."



He got engaged to Hannah Morrisey this month.

Polly Brindle

Polly sparked buzz over her relationship with co-star Tyler after the “nosies” they shared caught fans’ attention.

She spoke about making out with Tyler on camera during the second season, but quickly dismissed the act as a "drunken kiss."

She is reportedly not dating anyone.

Jason Oppenheim

Jason dated Mary Fitzgerald before their appearance on the reality television show in 2019. He began dating Chrishell Stause in May 2021 and the duo parted ways in December 2021.

He then went on to date Marie-Lou Nurk in July 2022 and broke up in May 2023.

Kayla Cardona

Kayla Cardona said that she was single during season 1 of Selling the OC.

During the show, she attempted to kiss Tyler, creating a furore.

She has since made up and cleared the air with Tyler.

Alexandra Jarvis

The reality television star got engaged to Sergio Ducoulombier in 2020 and tied the knot in Italy in 2023.

Gio Helou

Helou married Tiffany Helou in August 2020 at Laguna Beach, California.

Austin Victoria

Austin Victoria is happily married to designer Lisa Victoria. The couple are parents to twin daughters, Lilah and Hazel.

Alexandra Harper

Alexandra joined the cast of Selling the OC during season 2. She has been in a long-term relationship with Lucas England since 2021.

Lauren Brito Shortt

Lauren tied the knot with fellow realtor Andrew Shortt in 2022. The couple are parents of a golden retriever named Gunner.

Alexandra Rose and Sean Palmieri

Alexandra, who is popularly known as ‘Rose’ by her co-workers, and Sean Palmiere are reportedly single.

Stay tuned for more such updates.