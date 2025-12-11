Who did Wenne Alton Davis play in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? Actress dies in road accident at 60

NYPD confirmed that the driver of the other car is cooperating with the ongoing investigation (Image via Getty)

Wenne Alton Davis, 60, died in an accident on December 8, 2025. While speaking to People magazine, the NYPD revealed that the actress suffered “severe trauma to the head and body,” leading to her death.

Alton Davis was known for portraying a police officer in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She even grabbed important roles in projects like American Odyssey. The heartbreaking news arrives around six years after the death of another actor, Brian Tarantina, who was also a part of the Amazon Prime Video series.

The Blindspot star’s death was the result of being hit by another vehicle during the night hours in midtown Manhattan in New York City while she was going to the other side of the street.

The car, revealed to be a Cadillac XT6, was turning left when it struck Wenne. The driver was a male, and the cops confirmed that no one had been arrested.

The police also told People magazine that Wenne was immediately taken to Mount Sinai Hospital but could not be saved. The NYPD has confirmed that the car driver is cooperating with them. The cops added that an investigation has started and continued:

“The operator of 2023 Cadillac XT6 remained on scene and was not injured as a result of the collision.”

Wenne Alton Davis’ neighbors respond to her death: Career and other details explained

The North Carolina native was featured on many shows. Wenne’s IMDb page features multiple credits, indicating that her journey in the entertainment world dates back more than ten years.

During a conversation with The New York Times, her manager, Jamie Harris, claimed that Alton was not a part of her name. However, she used it for her roles, and Wenne was initially active as a comedian, as revealed by Harris. Jamie told the outlet that Davis also worked at the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Wenne Alton Davis came to New York City at a young age. She kept in touch with everyone through her Instagram page. The feed includes a few snaps displaying her interest in boxing. She additionally spent a lot of time with her pet cat.

One of the neighbors, Miok Lee, described her as a “bright and kind” individual. According to the New York Post, Lee expressed her shock over Wenne’s death and said:

“She was always very active. She did sports, I believe she did rowing. She was very lively. I saw her a few days ago, and we said hello.”

Another anonymous neighbor said that Wenne Alton Davis was always busy with her work. However, she never stopped greeting anyone when they met. The individual claimed that she would leave early in the morning and return late at night.

According to IMDb, Wenne was part of several short films, including Ladies Room and Bare Knuckle. She played minor roles in shows such as Rescue Me, Odyssey, Blindspot, New Amsterdam and Girls5eva.