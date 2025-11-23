Complete cast breakdown of Envious season 3: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Complete cast breakdown of Envious season 3 : Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Envious just returned to Netflix with its much-anticipated season 3. This show explores the life of Vicky, who, alongside her friends, deals with adulthood, messy romantic lives and self-identity issues. Griselda Siciliani, Esteban Lamothe, and Pilar Gamboa star in the Argentine romantic comedy Envious. Since November 19, 2025, Season 3 is accessible on Netflix.

The show continues looking at the romantic challenges and self-discovery that contributed to its success in this new season. Envious skilfully captures the complex details of contemporary relationships and the paradoxes of a heroine caught between reason and desire through humor, personal insights, and social satire.

Envious Season 3: List of Confirmed Cast Members

Griselda Siciliani as Victoria “Vicky” Mori - Griselda is a celebrated Argentine actress who is best known for her roles in Patito Feo, Sin Código, and Bardo. She plays Vicky, who is best described as emotional and the main lead of the show. She navigates her life, faces many ups and downs and many heartbreaks. But the best thing about Vicky is her loyal friend group, each with a unique personality.

Esteban Lamothe as Matías Larsen - Esteban is well known for his work in El Estudiante, Los Simuladores, and Las Estrellas. In Envious, he plays Vicky's love interest, who brings complications and unresolved feelings to the plot.

Benjamín Vicuña as Nicolás Mastronard - Benjamin is well known for his work in Fuga, La Memoria del Agua, and Demente. As for his character in Envious, it is best described as someone in Vicky's life who is a delightful yet complex presence.

Pilar Gamboa as Carolina "Caro" Mori - She plays the role of Vicky's sister, who is bold, outspoken. Pilar Gamboa is known for her roles in El Futuro Que Viene and Mi Amiga del Parque.

Violeta Urtizberea as Lucila "Lu" Pedemonte - She is a loyal and supportive friend to Vicky, who is on her own emotional journey. Violeta is known for her appearances in Las Estrellas, Graduados, and Viudas e Hijos del Rock & Roll.

Bárbara Lombardo as Melina "Meli" Villalba - She is best known for her work in Abrir Puertas y Ventanas, La Quietud. She is the fun and adventurous friend in every friend group.

Marina Bellati as Débora "Debi"- She is the group's brutally honest, cynical pal. Marina is best known for her work in El Reino, Las Estrellas.

Lorena Vega as Fernanda - She is a driven, mature friend dealing with balancing life and relationships. She is well-known for her appearances in El Donante, La Valija de Benavidez.

Leonora Balcarce as Magalí "Magui" Roldán - Magui brings emotional volatility to the group of friends because she is impulsive and expressive. Some of her popular works include 21: La Gran Aventura, Un Mundo Menos Peor.

Susana Pampín as Teresa (Tere) - She is the mother of Vicky and Caro. Her character is loving, caring, but also somewhat overprotective, like a helicopter mother. Susana is a veteran actress who appeared in La Ciénaga and Los Sonámbulos.

Martín Garabal as Daniel Oribe - He is the funny and outgoing friend. He is a comic actor and writer who is well known for his roles in Famoso and Últimos Días en Shibati.

Adrián Lakerman as Fermín - Adrián Lakerman is known for his appearance in Comedia, El Método Kominsky. Fermín is a snarky and eccentric character.

Envious season 3 has 10 episodes in total that are available on Netflix from November 19, 2025.